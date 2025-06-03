NHL Rumors: Days after playoff exit, Stars players "voice concerns" about HC Peter DeBoer

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Dallas Stars players have expressed concerns about head coach Peter DeBoer's tactics.

The players are reportedly unhappy with DeBoer's decision to pull goaltender Jake Oettinger during their Game 5 Western Conference Finals elimination game against the Edmonton Oilers.

The discontent among the Stars players was further fueled by DeBoer's criticism of Oettinger's performance in the playoffs. Players have voiced dissatisfaction with DeBoer's coaching methods and treatment of players.

Pagnotta reported that players were displeased with how Peter DeBoer handled several situations during the Western Conference Finals, as well as his comments during post-Game 5 and exit media sessions. Players raised these concerns during internal exit interviews.

"Noise out of Dallas re: Pete DeBoer. Per multiple sources, players are not pleased with how he handled several situations during the WCF, along with post Gm5 & exit media remarks. Told players voiced concerns during internal exit interviews. DeBoer has 1yr left on his contract," Pagnotta posted on X.

Jake Oettinger was pulled after allowing two goals on as many shots in the first eight minutes of the first round in Game 5.

Notably, this was the third consecutive conference final loss for Peter DeBoer with the Dallas Stars, with two of those defeats coming against the Edmonton Oilers. The 56-year-old has posted a record of 149-68-29 and has one year remaining on his contract with Dallas.

Peter DeBoer explains his decision to pull Jake Oettinger early

Peter DeBoer explained his decision to pull Jake Oettinger early during the post-media session. He stated that the decision didn't place all the blame on Oettinger, explaining that the move was partly to spark the team.

“I didn’t take that lightly and I didn’t blame it all on Jake,’’ DeBoer said. But the reality is, if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton, and we gave up two goals on two shots in an elimination game. So it was partly to spark our team and partly knowing that the status quo had not been working. That’s a pretty big sample size."

Oettinger has lost six of the last seven playoff games against the Oilers in the previous two years. The 26-year-old netminder posted a .905 save percentage while facing 503 shots in 18 playoff games this season.

