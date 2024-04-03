NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings GM pondering possible coaching change in offseason

The Detroit Red Wings are currently going through a fluctuating NHL season, with many speculations circulating about possible changes to the team, especially in light of their underwhelming performance.

According to sources cited by Hockey Now, General Manager Steve Yzerman is mulling over the possibility of replacing current head coach Derek Lalonde, particularly if the Detroit Red Wings continue to slide out of playoff contention.

The primary candidate on Yzerman's radar is former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, who boasts a Stanley Cup title from the 2018–19 season.



"You have to manage your roster the best you can.. You want to keep winning and want to play your best hockey. Just take it game to game going into the playoffs,'"

Detroit Red Wings 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning

The Detroit Red Wings snapped a four-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, highlighted by David Perron's go-ahead goal.

Perron's game-winning play was hailed by coach Derek Lalonde, who praised Perron's consistent performance.

"DP does a lot of things right all the time," Lalonde said. "He’s an emotional leader for us. No one wants it more than him.It’s one thing to talk, but he’s doing it by example."

Goalkeeper Alex Lyon, ending a personal slump, emphasized the team's focus on taking things "a day at a time" after securing a crucial win.

"The best player on the ice for us. That’s what we need from our goalies, to be honest. The margin of error is very slim for us, and we’ve got to be solid all the time," Perron lauded Lyon.

Despite the Lightning's dominance in parts of the game, they couldn't capitalize fully, according to coach Jon Cooper:

"We were in pretty good shape for most of that third period, until we weren’t."

Steven Stamkos, who scored for the Lightning, acknowledged the team's strong performance but highlighted the demanding schedule they faced:

"We’ve asked a lot from the guys, and they’ve delivered."

Kyle Konin, an emergency backup goaltender, dressed for the Lightning due to Jonas Johansson's injury. Konin, who had not appeared in an NHL game since December 2021, provided depth in Johansson's absence.