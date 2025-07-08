NHL Rumors: Devils exploring trade options for $63,000,000 star D-man amid modified 10-team NMC list

The New Jersey Devils are looking at the possibility of trading Dougie Hamilton. The 32-year-old defenseman still has three years left on his seven-year, $63 million contract. His cap hit is $9 million per season, and his deal now includes a modified no-movement clause.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald has reportedly started talking to teams about a possible trade. During Sunday's episode of “32 Thoughts,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Hamilton’s name has been out there, and he mentioned that the Devils have spoken with a few teams, though it’s still unclear if anything will happen.

“The next biggest question for the Devils is Dougie Hamilton. He went from a full no move clause to a partial no trade," Friedman said (18:56 onwards).

"I’m curious to see what happens. I don’t have a great feel for it, in terms of percentage chances that anything occurs with him, but I know that his name was kind of out there a little bit and I had heard that they had been talking to a couple of teams. We’ll see where that goes."

Starting the 2025-26 season, Hamilton now has a 10-team trade list, and it will be applicable until the 2027-28 season.

Hamilton played 64 games last season, registering 9 goals and 31 assists, 40 points and a +8 rating. In the playoffs, he played five games against the Hurricanes, getting two assists and a -3 rating. His average ice time was over 25 minutes per game, with a high of 31:16 in Game 3. Hamilton didn’t score in the series, and the Devils were knocked out in five games.

New Jersey Devils have secured important contracts this summer

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils have also prioritized their net, as they extended goalie Jake Allen. He signed a five-year, $9 million contract to stay in New Jersey.

Allen said he wanted to stay in New Jersey and was happy they worked out a deal.

"I think from the get-go at the end of the season, ... (the plan was) to find a way to get something to work with Jersey, ... took a bit of time," Allen said, via NHL.com. "Obviously, it's the business. There's no ill will... (but) we found a way to make it work.

New Jersey also signed forward Connor Brown to a four-year, $12 million contract, forward Evgenii Dadonov to a one-year, $1 million deal, and forward Cody Glass to a two-year, $5 million contract.

