In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped news regarding the coaching future of Sheldon Keefe. Keefe, who was just relieved of his duties as the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach, has attracted the attention of several NHL teams. And New Jersey Devils seems to be the most likely place for him to be hired.

Friedman's observations give us a clearer picture of the increasing speculation about Keefe's next step in the league.

Friedman [oo:31:40]: "But I had some people saying to me this weekend that they think Sheldon Keefe is a big factor in this job [head coach for the New Jersey Devils], and that Keefe has a legitimate chance at this if he wants it." [00:31:54]

Friedman [00:31:54]: "I do believe there have been a few teams, more than one, that have reached out to either ask the Leafs for permission to talk to him or gauge his interest. He is a legitimate person of interest in this year's coaching searches. So we'll see how this all goes."

"You know, Winnipeg, I wouldn't be surprised if they wanted to talk to Keefe too. But I do think Sheldon Keefe is on New Jersey Devils's radar for sure." [oo:32:21]

The talk about what's next for Keefe spices up the hunt for new coaches in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs interviewing for Sheldon Keefe replacement

The Toronto Maple Leafs have swiftly initiated their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Sheldon Keefe. Emphasizing experience, the team has commenced interviews with potential candidates.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast [00:30:10] “Craig Berube was in Toronto on Saturday. He interviewed with the Maple Leafs.”

Former St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube had led the Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019. Additionally, discussions are expected with former Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLennan.

“Thanks to internet sleuths … we know that Todd McLellan was flying to Toronto. We all assume he is interviewing [on] Monday. We’ll see if this goes any deeper, who else might get a call here,” Friedman added.

Besides the coaching changes, Toronto's president Brendan Shanahan suggested the possibility of major trades. It means that the team's roster could be changed.

“We’ll look at everything this summer,” Shanahan said on Friday at a press meeting. “And we will consider everything this summer."

The offseason will be a time of big changes as Toronto plans to get better and stronger in the NHL.