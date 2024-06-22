NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Devils to go after $24,150,000 Hurricanes D-man after acquiring Jacob Markstrom

The Carolina Hurricanes stand to lose free-agent defenseman Brett Pesce this offseason, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has reported. Friedman referred to the matter on a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast with Jeff Marek.

In particular, Friedman hinted at the New Jersey Devils being interested in plucking Pesce away from the Hurricanes. The Devils are looking to bolster their lineup following the major acquisition of goaltender Jacob Markstrom:

Friedman said:

“To be honest, I suspect they are one of the teams in on Brett Pesce.”

The Devils are looking to contend next season in a crowded Metropolitan Division that includes the Hurricanes, Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers, the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals.

However, Friedman voiced his concerns about signing Pesce, saying :

“While I really like Pesce, I’m worried about paying big money for a right hander. I've been on record saying I do have concerns about Hamilton’s return from Injury (defensemen have struggled coming back from torn pecs) but I’m not sure throwing money at the issue will help.”

Pesce signed a six-year $24.15 million contract in 2017, according to Spotrac. This offseason, Pesce should command a higher payday. Nevertheless, adding Pesce to the mix could provide the Devils with another top-quality defenseman to go with Dougie Hamilton.

If anything, signing Pesce signals the Devils don’t want to fall behind in the Metro Division, as they look toward a return to the playoffs.

Pesce hoping to stay with the Hurricanes

While Brett Pesce will be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, there are signals that Pesce wants to remain with the Hurricanes for the foreseeable future. NHL.com reported Pesce’s comments regarding the possibility of staying in Carolina:

“I’m hopeful we can work something out there,” Pesce said. “Everyone knows I love it here. I love the guys. I can speak for [Brady Skjei] too. We both want to be back. It’s pretty obvious.”

Considering Pesce’s desire to stay in Carolina, teams like the Devils will be in tough trying to lure him away from the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Canes will do their part to retain Pesce.

The main issue is that Pesce is not the only free agent on Carolina’s list. Other free agents include Brady Skjei, Tony DeAngelo, Teuvo Teravainen and Jake Guentzel. Guentzel, in particular, will determine how much money the Canes have left over to sign their remaining players.

But if Carolina fails at re-signing Guentzel, the team will have much more flexibility to keep Pesce in the fold. With free agency set to open on July 1, the Canes and Pesce will look to work out a deal that favors both sides.