NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman claims Hurricanes' unique GM role forcing candidates to pull out

Elliotte Friedman shared an intriguing development within the Carolina Hurricanes on the "32 Thoughts" podcast. According to Friedman, Hurricanes' search for a new general manager has hit some roadblocks due to the unique nature of the role being offered.

Friedman stated that potential candidates are hesitating because the position doesn't come with the traditional powers associated with a GM role. Instead, the new hire will function more as a facilitator, collecting information and presenting it to other key figures within the front office, such as owner Tom Dundon, Eric Tulsky, Darren Yorke and others.

"Whoever gets this job is going to be the manager, but they're not going to have the power that this job traditionally entails. Instead, the new GM will serve as a facilitator, collecting information and bringing it to other members of the front office, including Tom Dundon, who obviously has a significant say, Eric Tulsky, Darren Yorke, and whoever fulfills Aaron Schwartz's role," Friedman said.

"The new GM hire will not have the final say. Some people have backed away from the process because of this, it's not going to be a traditional job," Friedman added.

The departure of Don Waddell, who served as both president and general manager of the Carolina, has prompted this reevaluation of the GM position.

Waddell, who held the role since 2018, announced his resignation. He expressed gratitude for his time with the organization and confidence in the team's future.

"This morning, I spoke with (Hurricanes owner) Tom [Dundon] and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career," Waddell said (via NHL.com on May 24).

With Waddell's departure, assistant GM Eric Tulsky has stepped in as interim GM, supported by Darren Yorke.

Could Jarmo Kekalainen join Carolina Hurricanes?

Former Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen is reportedly in contention for a role with Carolina Hurricanes, according to Elliotte Friedman's "32 Thoughts" podcast.

"I've heard Jarmo Kekalainen is a contender in Carolina," Friedman said. "They've been doing interviews. I had one person who wondered to me if Eric Joyce, who's doing the interviews there, he might keep the job. But I've also heard Kekäläinen's name as a contender there."

Friedman reports that Don Waddell, who recently joined Columbus Blue Jackets as President of hockey operations, is keen on retaining the role of Genral Manager for a while.

"I heard Waddell will be the GM 'for a while.'" Friedman said.

The situation regarding who the Carolina Hurricanes will pick presents an intriguing development to watch.