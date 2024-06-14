NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman expects Canucks to decide on Nikita Zadorov's future soon

Vancouver Canucks might lose Nikita Zadorov soon. The Russian defenceman signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Calgary Flames on July 13, 2022. Later, on December 30, 2023, Zadorov was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks in return for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

His current contract is almost up and Zadorov is set to become a free agent on July 1. In Friday's episode of the "32 Thoughts podcast," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I think we're going to know in the next few days if there's any hope with Zadorov. Appears unlikely, but someone reached out to me and said that one isn't over yet. Odds are less than 50%. They told me it might be over soon, but it's not over yet," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast).

Take a quick look at Nikita Zadorov's stats for this season below:-

Games Played (GP): 75

75 Goals (G): 6

6 Assists (A): 14

14 Points (PTS): 20

20 Plus/Minus (+/-): 0

0 Penalty Minutes (PIM): 125

125 Shots on Goal (S): 90

90 Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 17 minutes, 26 seconds

The Canucks and Nikita Zadorov's representatives are still talking. There is still time for things to change. However, it does not look like he will be with the Canucks next season.

Toronto Maple Leafs interested in Dakota Joshua and Nikita Zadorov from Vancouver Canucks before free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking out for Vancouver Canucks' forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Nikita Zadorov as potential additions ahead of free agency. On June 13, Insider Rick Dhaliwal revealed that the Leafs are interested in strengthening their physical presence on all lines. He even complimented Joshua's and Zadorov's robust play styles.

“No shortage of teams will be in on [Dakota] Joshua if hits July 1. I’m hearing double-digit teams, Don. A couple of teams going after Joshua are the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks,” Dhaliwal said (via Donnie & Dhali Podcast).

Dhaliwal noted that Zadorov's physical game aligns well with Toronto's needs.

"I will not be surprised if the Maple Leafs are a team that takes a long look at Zadorov and Joshua if they make it to July 1. Joshua is a player that teams are looking at right now and saying ‘We need that kind of guy in the playoffs’. I can’t tell you enough that if Joshua hits July 1, he’s going to have very good interest,” Dhaliwal added.

Negotiations for both players with the Canucks seem uncertain, especially with reports of Zadorov's contract talks stalling.