NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman hints Igor Shesterkin's new contract could mirror that of Habs legend

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman speculated that New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin's next contract could mirror that of Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price in 2017.

Shesterkin is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Friedman notes the Rangers will have to pay up to keep their franchise netminder.

On Tuesday's Jeff Marek show, Elliotte Friedman said:

"The Rangers are going to have to maneuver this one. They know Shesterkin has all the leverage in the world. Their job is to put him at a number they realize he probably deserves or more, but they still have to build a team around him."

When Price signed his 8-year, $84 million contract in 2017, it carried a $10.5 million cap hit that was 14% of the salary cap at the time. Friedman points out that agents and teams often look at cap percentages rather than just the dollar amount when structuring new deals.

"If you look at 14%, it’s $12 million something. I don’t know if Shesterkin's contract will get there, but a lot of agents and teams look at the percentage of the cap, not just the number. Agents do that, especially, and teams recognize that," Friedman explained.

"So if you're looking at percentage, the cap, I think Carey price's number was 14. So if you go to 14, it'll be the the projections that everybody has been given out the teams and the players are that in the first year of his deal, the cap will be at 92. So if you go 14% of 92, that number is in 12. We'll see. I mean, again, nothing is done until it's done."

With projections of a $92 million cap next season, 14% would put Shesterkin around $12.8 million annually.

Igor Shesterkin’s hilarious reply to new contract inquiry

Igor Shesterkin had a hilarious response when asked about his contract situation during his post-playoff exit interview.

"I'm sorry, I don't speak English," Igor Shesterkin jokingly told the reporter.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had nothing but praise for his superstar goalie after their playoff exit.

"He had a heck of a series. I thought Igor was outstanding," Laviolette said. "I thought he was excellent. He was fantastic the entire series."

Even the opposition lauded Shesterkin's performance. Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice praised the Russian netminder:

"I haven't seen a series by a goaltender like that since José Théodore in 2002. We got in alone at least four times in Games 1-5 and six times in one game and got nothing. He was brilliant in this series... he was pretty good."

The Rangers are likely to commit long-term to their franchise goaltender.