NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman hints at unexpected new name for Utah Hockey Club, moving away from Yeti

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has hinted at a surprising new name for the Utah Hockey Club. On Saturday's episode of the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Friedman mentioned that he is starting to like the name "Venom." This is unexpected since many people were expecting the team to be named "Yeti."

"I have no problem with the colors, and I'm looking forward to when they ultimately come up with a name. I have to say Venom is growing on me. I don't know why, but it's growing on me. If I was putting money down, it would be on Yeti, but Venom is growing on me," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast).

The team will be known as the Utah Hockey Club for its first season in Salt Lake City. This name is temporary and a permanent name will be announced next year. Many people thought "Utah Yeti" would be the chosen name. But the insider suggests "Utah Venom" is also a strong contender.

The Utah Hockey Club was formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes. It was bought by Smith Entertainment Group for $1.2 billion in April. Ryan Smith's company also owns the NBA's Utah Jazz.

On Thursday, Smith Entertainment Group announced the move. They unveiled the initial logos and jerseys for the 2024–25 season.

“Today is a monumental day for the state of Utah as we officially close on the establishment of a new NHL franchise,” Ryan Smith said (via NHL.com)

“The NHL has been incredible to work with throughout this process, providing us with invaluable guidance and support. We have a ton of work to do, training camp starts in less than 100 days, and could not be more excited about what’s to come.”

Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season in NHL

Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah to new owners Ryan Smith and others took place on April 18th, following confirmation from Gary Bettman and the board of governors.

“Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October,” Bettman welcome Utha to the NHL,

On June 13, 2024, the Utah Hockey Club was officially inducted into the NHL.

Doubleday & Cartwright, known for their work with other sports teams, collaborated on the initial design.

“A sport's team's debut is fascinating and deeply personal,” D&C co-founder Chris Isenberg said. “And this situation is rare, we’re launching with a 2024-25 inaugural identity and simultaneously selecting a final name, then establishing our official brand."

General manager Bill Armstrong and his team are preparing for the upcoming NHL draft, which includes hosting a draft party at Delta Center.

