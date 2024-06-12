NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman links Leafs’ Mitch Marner with $36.4 million Vegas defenseman

In Wednesday's episode of The Leaf's Nation podcast, Sportsnet's NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner's six-year, $65.4 million contract is nearing its end. The Leafs have experienced another early playoff exit, and there is speculation now on what Marner might do next.

Friedman mentioned a possible connection between Marner and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore. He shared that some people believe Vegas could be interested in Marner because of their track record of pursuing talented players.

"I had people who said to me, for example, one of the things with Marner is that a lot of people suspect that Vegas will be around him because Vegas is smart—they're around any good player. So I got people hypothesizing Shea Theodore and Logan Thompson deals to me," Friedman said (via The Leafs Nation)

Here are the stats of Mitch Marner for this season:-

GP : Games Played (69)

: Games Played (69) G : Goals (26)

: Goals (26) A : Assists (59)

: Assists (59) PTS : Points (85)

: Points (85) +/- : Plus/Minus (21)

: Plus/Minus (21) PIM : Penalty Minutes (18)

: Penalty Minutes (18) TOI/G: Time on Ice per Game (21:16)

Shea Theodore signed a $36.4 million deal with Vegas back in 2018. There's talk about potential trade scenarios where Mitch Marner could move to Vegas, in exchange for players like Theodore and goalie Logan Thompson. This remains uncertain at the moment.

A detailed look at Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs’ situation

Mitch Marner has one year left on his contract. He also has a no movement clause.

Marner has played for the team since he debuted in the NHL in the 2016-17 season. In his first year, he set a team record with 42 assists as a rookie and helped get the team into the playoffs.

In his career spanning 576 games, Marner has a record of 194 goals, 445 assists, and 693 points. He has consistently been one of the top three players in regular-season points, nearly reaching 100 points each season.

Now, the big question is whether Marner should stay or go. Marner leads the franchise in assists, with 59 in just 69 games during the 2023-24 season. He undoubtedly plays a vital role in the Leafs' offense.

On May 17, 2024, the Maple Leafs appointed Craig Berube as their new head coach. This change presents an opportunity for Marner to receive fresh strategies and improve his game.

The chemistry between Marner and Auston Matthews is crucial. Many feel that disrupting this chemistry by trading Marner could negatively impact the team.