NHL Rumors: Elliotte Friedman opines $15,600,000 Winnipeg Jets star may forego re-signing to test free agency

Brenden Dillon's future with the Winnipeg Jets is uncertain. Dillon signed a four-year deal worth $15.6 million with the Washington Capitals in 2020. Then, in July 2021, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets for second-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, there's a possibility Dillon might not re-sign with the Jets and instead explore free agency.

"I just heard he's going to free agency. I think there were some conversations between him and the Jets, and you never rule anything out, Jeff. But I don't think there's going to be any re-signing with Winnipeg before the window opens," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast).

Trending

He continued:

"So I expect Dillon to hit the market, and like I've said, it appears to be a very good market for defensemen. There are some defensemen who are really going to hit it big here.

"I'm also hearing that it's going to be a very good market for depth forwards who can play multiple positions in your lineup and play that kind of heavy playoff game."

Brenden Dillon's physical style is valued by the Winnipeg Jets. As he reaches his mid-thirties, concerns about durability arise. Younger defensemen are ready to step up, potentially leading to less ice time for Dillon. Seeking a multi-year deal into his late thirties could mean accepting reduced minutes, which might not be ideal for him as a player.

Here are Brenden Dillon's stats for this season:-

Games Played (GP): 77

Goals (G): 8

Assists (A): 12

Points (PTS): 20

Plus/Minus (+/-): 20

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 92

Shots (S): 79

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 18 minutes and 44 seconds

Both sides may find it challenging to reach an agreement that satisfies their respective priorities.

Winnipeg Jets' Brenden Dillon talked about possible free agency move

Dillon really likes Winnipeg, but talks about extending his contract haven't gone far. Reports say Dillon's camp hasn't heard from the Winnipeg Jets about extending his contract. This means he might become a free agent.

As Per Rick Dhaliwal's X/Twitter Post, Brenden Dillon is interested in joining the Vancouver Canucks. It's his hometown team. He'd consider it if he becomes a free agent on July 1

"How cool would that be for a hometown kid, it's great to see all the BC boys in the NHL. It's an open book for me on July 1st," Dillon said.

Expand Tweet

The Winnipeg Jets like Dillon's toughness and team spirit, but they have to think about the future, especially with younger players ready to step up. Dillon might need to look for chances elsewhere if he wants to keep playing a big role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback