NHL Rumors: Ex-Maple Leafs player opines on what he believes actually happened to Auston Matthews

In the midst of the playoff intensity between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, the absence of star center Auston Matthews has sparked speculation and conjecture.

While official updates on Matthews' condition have been scarce, former Maple Leafs player Jay Rosehill took to X, (Formerly Twitter), to offer his perspective on what might be unfolding behind the scenes.

In a post on X, Rosehill suggested that Matthews' absence could be due to a combination of factors, including an illness and an undisclosed injury. He recounted a pivotal moment in Game 80, where Matthews experienced a hard crash into the boards, potentially leading to lingering effects.

According to Rosehill, symptoms began to worsen as Matthews continued to play through the discomfort, prompting the team to make the decision to temporarily shut him down. Although Rosehill stopped short of confirming these details, he indicated that such a scenario would make sense, especially when considering Auston Matthews' status as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

"My two cents on Auston Matthews Had a hard crash into the boards in game 80, was rattled but played through it. As he did, symptoms came up and got worse. They shut him down. Not messing around with a franchise player Not confirming this but it makes sense," Rosehill shared on X

Auston Matthews' absence comes at a crucial juncture for the Maple Leafs, who find themselves trailing the Bruins 2-3 in the best-of-seven series. As the team's leading scorer during the regular season, with an impressive 69 goals and 107 points to his name, Matthews' presence on the ice is sorely missed.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Matthews' condition, there were some positive signs as he was spotted skating with the team prior to Game 6. However, no official update on his status was provided at that time, leaving fans and analysts eagerly awaiting further developments.

Toronto's hopes now rest on the shoulders of their remaining players as they prepare to defend home ice in Game 6.

The Boston Bruins once again have the opportunity in Auston Matthews' absence

The Boston Bruins are now preparing for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, aiming to clinch the series and advance in the NHL playoffs. But since, Toronto's top scorer Auston Matthews will remain sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. The Bruins will once again have to opportunity to finally close the series in Game 6, which they failed to take in Game 5.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is making adjustments to the lineup, bringing Johnny Beecher back to the third line after benching him in Game 5. Beecher's performance on faceoffs will be crucial, especially after Toronto's dominance in that area in their previous matchup. Additionally, Kevin Shattenkirk is expected to replace Matt Grzelcyk on the blue line.

If the Maple Leafs manage to force a Game 7, it will take place on Saturday night at TD Garden.