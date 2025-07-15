NHL rumors: Former Penguins owner Mario Lemieux-led group "very interested" in buying back $1.7 billion franchise back from FSG

A group led by Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux, alongside former co-owner Ron Burkle and ex-CEO David Morehouse, is reportedly interested in repurchasing the Penguins from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Ad

The FSG bought the Penguins in 2021 for $900 million. The franchise’s value has since soared, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion (Sportico) to $1.75 billion (Forbes).

“Maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t,” the source said The Athletic. “But they’re interested. They’re very interested. And they’re trying to make it happen."

Having retained a minority stake after the sale, the Lemieux-led group is now exploring financial avenues to reclaim control, driven by the team’s recent struggles.

Ad

Trending

The Penguins have missed the playoffs since 2022 and hit a franchise-low 91.4% ticket sales last season. According to The Athletic, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been notified of their interest.

However, FSG insists they’re only open to bringing in a minor, passive investor, not selling the team outright, though the Lemieux group is pushing for a fair deal given the Penguins’ dip in performance.

FSG not interested in selling the Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite rumors earlier this year suggesting the Pittsburgh Penguins were for sale, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has made it clear they have no intention of selling the team.

Ad

According to The Athletic, the group is instead focused on finding a small, passive partner for a minority investment in the Penguins, which is the direction of their current discussions with potential investors.

“We’ve seen the speculation, and as we’ve previously shared with media, Fenway Sports Group is currently engaged in a process to explore a potential minority investment in the Pittsburgh Penguins,” an FSG spokesperson said in a statement. “The focus is on identifying a small, passive partner, and that is the current framework under discussion with potential investors.”

Ad

Mario Lemieux, a club icon, remains deeply tied to the franchise, fueling his interest in returning to an ownership role. He led the Penguins to two Stanley Cups as a player and three as an owner. He spent 17 seasons with the club during his NHL career.

Also Read: NHL insider pits Sidney Crosby's loyalty towards Penguins against his competitive spirit to decide his NHL future

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama