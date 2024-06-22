NHL Rumors: Hurricanes looking for 'Hockey Trade' for $6,000,000 winger, targeting Predators and Canadiens in potential deals

The Carolina Hurricanes are at the forefront of the rumor mill. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Hurricanes are looking to move RFA Martin Necas in a “Hockey Trade.” The potential deal would not involve moving Necas for future assets. Instead, the ideal seeks to help both sides improve their rosters.

Necas is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract per CapFriendly and will be looking for a substantial raise this offseason. Since the Hurricanes are not confident in re-signing Necas, they have been exploring the possibility of a deal.

In that regard, Pagnotta said:

“As the Hurricanes carry out trade talks with teams about Matin Necas, the word is Carolina is looking to complete a ‘hockey trade’ not deal strictly for future assets. Teams like Nashville, Seattle, Montreal among those still believed to be in the mix.”

There is no precise word on which other players may be involved in a deal for Necas. Nevertheless, the Canes would be looking to get a player of comparable value to Necas. Considering that Carolina may lose one of its free-agent defensemen, perhaps dealing Necas for a blue liner could be in the cards.

Regardless of destination, the Canes hope to get a valuable asset in return as the club looks to compete next season. Meanwhile, Necas should become a key part of whatever team he joins.

Necas not worried about re-signing with Hurricanes

Martin Necas is not worried about his impending free agency. Following his gold medal victory with his native Czechia at the World Championships, Necas had this to say about his contract situation, per NHL.com:

“We’ll see what’s going to happen. I don’t really care right now What’s going to happen is going to happen. My agent is going to deal with that. We’re going to figure it out.”

That sort of attitude bodes well for Necas. When asked about his contract situation during the World Championships, Necas replied:

“Who cares?”

It’s not that Necas disregards his upcoming contract negotiation. It's that he’s more concerned about being the best hockey player he can be. In particular, his mind was focused on helping his home country with the gold medal on native soil.

Necas concluded his thoughts by saying:

“I feel like I play my best when I’m enjoying hockey, and here I’m enjoying hockey 110 percent.”

In the meantime, Necas and his agent will work on finding the best solution moving forward. Whether that solution is in Carolina or elsewhere, Necas hopes to play. A gold medal was a good start. The next step will be to win a Stanley Cup.