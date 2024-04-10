NHL Rumors: Insider believes big payday awaiting Brock Faber following Calder Trophy charge

In a season where the Minnesota Wild have seen promising performances from their young talents, defenseman Brock Faber has emerged as a standout rookie. With all the stuff Faber's been pulling off lately, one insider believes he's in for a big payday.

According to The Hockey News Minnesota's Dylan Loucks, Brock Faber's rise through the ranks has been remarkable. Loucks pointed out that the 21-year-old defenseman has now secured the second spot among the Minnesota Wild's all-time rookie scorers.

Faber has racked up 43 points in 77 games, showing everyone he's got a serious game on the ice.

The potential for a substantial contract extension for Faber has been a subject of speculation among hockey analysts.

The Athletic's Michael Russo and Shayna Goldman chimed in, saying Brock Faber could be in line for a lucrative long-term contract. They hinted at the possibility of an average yearly value exceeding a million dollars.

Faber's looking at an even sweeter deal, especially with all the talk about him nabbing the Calder Trophy. Taking home that prestigious award for the league's best rookie would definitely give him some serious bargaining power.

For Brock Faber, the opportunity to secure a lucrative deal and establish himself as a cornerstone player for the Minnesota Wild is within reach.

Brock Faber and Wild lost 5-2 to the Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild with a four-point effort, including his seventh career hat trick.

MacKinnon's speed and skill were on full display as he surpassed the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career.

"I never thought in my life I’d score 50. It feels good," he said.

He attributed his success to teamwork.

"Amazing plays from everybody all season...I think it’s a team achievement, honestly," he added.

Coach Jared Bednar praised MacKinnon's stellar performance.

In addition to MacKinnon's standout performance, Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also made their mark with goals.

Makar, in particular, made history as the franchise's first defenseman to record multiple 20-goal seasons. Two assists bolstered Makar's performance, while Jonathan Drouin added three assists, achieving a career-high 56 points for the season.

The win keeps the Avalanche in second place in the Central Division with 104 points, trailing Dallas by five points. With three games left, including a crucial matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado aims to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Mikko Rantanen, absent due to concussion protocol, may return for the upcoming games, providing additional firepower for the Avalanche.