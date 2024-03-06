NHL Rumors: Insider believes Flyers close to Nick Seeler breakthrough with regards to contract extension

In a recent development reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Philadelphia Flyers are in advanced talks to secure a contract extension with defenseman Nick Seeler. Seravalli took to X to report:

"As @DarrenDreger reported, #Flyers are making progress on an extension with defenseman Nick Seeler. But he's going to miss a couple weeks of action after blocking a shot against #stlblues on Monday night."

However, this promising news comes with a twist, as Seeler is set to face a temporary setback due to injury.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has indicated the same that the negotiations are progressing positively.

"Believe Philadelphia is making progress on an extension with Nick Seeler as well."

Seeler, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, has been the subject of trade talks leading up to the impending Friday trade deadline. Despite this uncertainty, the Flyers are keen on retaining the services of the defensive stalwart.

At 30 years of age, Seeler brings a valuable defensive presence to the Flyers' blue line, standing at an imposing six-foot-three. Throughout the current season, he has tallied 12 points and boasts an impressive plus-15 rating across 63 games.

Flyers announced on Wednesday that Seeler would be placed on the injured reserve list due to a lower-body injury. The setback occurred during Monday's matchup against the St. Louis Blues, where Seeler valiantly blocked a shot despite the risk of injury.

Fortunately, reports from Kevin Kurz of The Athletic suggest that Seeler's absence is expected to be short-term. This update provides a silver lining for both Seeler and the Flyers, who can look forward to his return to the lineup soon.

Flyers urgently need Nick Seeler and Jamie Drysdale back in the lineup

The St. Louis Blues secured a 2-1 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, with Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours contributing to the win. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella acknowledged his team's energy struggles, telling reporters:

"I don’t think we had the energy at times. I’m really happy with how the team responded in the third period."

Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers in regulation, while Kevin Hayes, facing his former team, equalized for the Blues. Hayes, who received cheers and boos from Flyers fans, expressed his feelings about returning:

"It felt great… I absolutely loved it here. ... More cheers than boos, which was nice."

With defenseman Jamie Drysdale sidelined, the Flyers look ahead to their next challenge against the Florida Panthers. It will be difficult to win with both Nick Seeler and Drysdale out of the lineup and Philadelphia needs them back as soon as possible.