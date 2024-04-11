NHL Rumors: Insider believes league could expand to 36 teams by 2030

NHL insiders are stirring up chatter about possible expansions and moves in the league, especially about rumors surrounding the Arizona Coyotes and the maybe-new team in Utah.

NHL insider David Pagnotta dropped some hints recently that got people talking about some major shake-ups coming for the league.

According to Pagnotta:

"Whatever happens with the Coyotes, two things appear inevitable: the NHL is going to Utah; the NHL will grow to 34 franchises."

Pagnotta added that the league could expand to 36 teams by 2030:

"I also remain of the belief we'll be at 36 clubs by/around 2030."

The Coyotes' current situation in Arizona has been precarious, with their plans for a multibillion-dollar entertainment district in Tempe being rejected by voters last May. As the team continues to play home games at the limited-capacity Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, speculation about relocation to Salt Lake City by next season has intensified.

With all this uncertainty swirling around, the person looking to buy the team, Ryan Smith, asking for ideas for a new team name added more fuel to the fire.

There were also reports that said the league is getting serious about backup plans, in case the Coyotes end up moving to Utah.

The league has been reportedly drafting two schedule scenarios for the upcoming season—one for the team remaining in Arizona and another in case of relocation to Utah. While neither the league, the Coyotes nor Smith Entertainment Group have officially commented on these reports, preparations for a possible move are evidently underway.

Challenges and speculations amid NHL's expansion rumors

The potential relocation to Salt Lake City aligns with Ryan Smith's expressed interest in having an NHL team in the region, given his ownership of the Utah Jazz.

Talks about utilizing the existing Delta Center as a temporary home for the hockey team until a new arena is constructed have been ongoing since 2022. The league acknowledged Utah as a promising market and expressed openness to discussions regarding expansion.

But here's the kicker: the league keeps saying it is not planning to go beyond 32 teams, even though there's talk about adding teams in Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Houston.

The Coyotes' saga exemplifies the challenges faced by franchises in securing stable arenas and support from local communities. From bankruptcy in 2009 to lease terminations in 2015, the team has struggled to establish a permanent home.

The latest plans revolving around a 95-acre land in north Phoenix signal the franchise's determination to secure a sustainable future, with construction potentially beginning next year and hopes of dropping the puck in the fall of 2027.

As the league navigates through potential relocations, expansions and uncertainties surrounding existing franchises, its future trajectory remains a topic of keen interest and speculation among fans and insiders.