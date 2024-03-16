NHL Rumors: Insider believes Nikita Zadorov's time with Vancouver Canucks could be short lived

The Vancouver Canucks don't have cap space and their defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, is in the last year of his contract. They'll need to renew his contract soon. But considering Zadorov's AAV of $3.75 million, his future with the team remains uncertain.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman sheds light on potential challenges in contract negotiations during his remarks on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, hinting at the possibility of Zadorov departing due to cap constraints.

"I think he might get priced out of there, we’ll see what happens with that, I think that just might be too high a number for them," Friedman said.

Nikita Zadorov's impact on the Canucks' blue line has been noteworthy since his acquisition from the Calgary Flames earlier in the 2023–24 season. However, salary cap issues, compounded by impending raises, could complicate efforts to retain him.

The offseason poses a myriad of challenges for Canucks GM Patrik Allvin, tasked with maintaining the team's on-ice success. The decision-making process will involve evaluating which components are replaceable within the well-structured roster.

Allvin's choices will profoundly influence the team's trajectory for the upcoming season. As negotiations with Nikita Zadorov may or may not be underway, Canucks fans may need to prepare for the possibility of him being a short-term asset.

Nikita Zadorov and the Canucks lost 4-3 to Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche made a remarkable comeback to overcome a three-goal deficit and defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime.

Collorado's Valeri Nichushkin sealed the victory 30 seconds into the extra period. He capped off the Avalanche's fifth consecutive win. Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon also contributed a goal and an assist each.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet commented on MacKinnon's play:

“MacKinnon and them started to fly, and we just couldn’t get anybody to grab hold of a puck, whether it’s on a forecheck or a breakout, just to kind of slow things down,” he said.

“We were a little hot potato and we were kind of soft on the puck, mostly in the third. Hate to say but it’s a learning lesson."

The Canucks, who had won four straight games prior to this game, saw their lead evaporate as the Avalanche launched an unstoppable offensive attack. Vancouver's J.T. Miller and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist, while Ilya Mikheyev also scored.

However, Casey DeSmith, filling in for the injured Thatcher Demko, couldn't withstand Colorado's onslaught, surrendering four goals on 34 shots.

The Canucks will play the Washington Capitals next game.