NHL Rumors: Insider blows the lid off on Boston Bruins top brass Don Sweeney and Cam Neely's future with franchise

Cam Neely and Don Sweeney will return to the Boston Bruins next season. People were expecting some front office changes after Boston missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They have a record of 33-39-9 and are placed last in the Eastern Conference with 75 points. They have one game left against the New Jersey Devils.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the update on Cam Neely and Don Sweeney on X. He said that no changes are expected in the front office.

"Sources say no changes are expected in #NHLBruins front office. Both Don Sweeney and Cam Neely have been in lockstep, hard at work on the next iteration of the club." Seravalli tweeted.

Don Sweeney has been general manager since 2015. The Bruins made the playoffs in eight of his ten seasons. They reached the 2019 Stanley Cup Final under his leadership. He also helped draft Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.

This season, the Boston Bruins faced trouble in scoring and defending. They have scored an average of 2.69 goals per game and have allowed 3.28, ranking 25th in the league. They lost many close games after trading star captain Brad Marchand and defenseman Brandon Carlo. The only bright spot for the team this season was star forward David Pastrnak, who has scored 104 points.

Injuries also made the season harder for Boston. Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm missed many games. Jeremy Swayman struggled after missing training camp. Coach Jim Montgomery was fired in November. The team never recovered from their poor start.

Bruins made several trades before the deadline and added draft picks and young players for the future. The front office is focused on rebuilding. Pastrnak is signed long-term on an 8-year, $90,000,000 contract till the 2030-31 NHL season.

Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs's statement on Cam Neely and Don Sweeney

In the second week of March, Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said Cam Neely and Don Sweeney still have his full support. He released a public statement after the team traded captain Brad Marchand.

“Cam, Don and the hockey operations team have my full support as they make these very difficult decisions, which we collectively believe will set our franchise up for a new era of success in the future. Our goal remains unchanged: to be a Stanley Cup championship-drive organization." Jacobs said.

Jacobs said they tried to keep Marchand but couldn’t reach a deal, so the team had to move forward. He made it clear that Neely and Sweeney's jobs were not in danger.

