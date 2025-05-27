NHL Rumors: Insider Chris Johnston links Maple Leafs' 'under-appreciated' John Tavares to Blackhawks & $3B rival franchise

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared insight into John Tavares’ future during Tuesday’s episode of the First Up podcast. He discussed the uncertainty surrounding the veteran forward’s return to the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling him “underappreciated” by some fans.

Tavares, now 34, is an Unrestricted Free Agent after the end of his seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto. While still productive, his playoff performance raised concerns about his long-term role with the team.

He recorded just seven points in 13 postseason games and had a -6 rating. Additionally, he remained without a point in eight of his last nine playoff games.

Johnston noted that if the Leafs also move on from Mitch Marner, they would need to replace two centers and at least one top-line winger. That would be a tough task in a limited market.

"That's, that's a lot of shopping to get done." Johnston said, hinting that Toronto might want to retain Tavares. [6:53]

"I mean, look, they like John Tavares - I think in some ways, Tavares has been underappreciated, maybe by some members of the fan base. I don't mean the organization."

However, Johnston mentioned that there are teams with the cap space to pursue a player like Tavares:

"But, you know, with him wanting to come back, this is one of the reasons, I think it (Tavares staying with Leafs) makes a lot of sense: there are not a lot of players out there. You have, you know, a number of teams that want to make upgrades have lots of cap space."

Johnston specifically named the Chicago Blackhawks and the Utah NHL franchise as potential fits. The Montreal Canadiens, who are worth $3 billion as per Forbes, are also reportedly looking for forwards this summer. Johnston added:

"You have the Chicago, you have the Utahs. You know, Montreal is in the market for forwards this summer."

John Tavares is 'optimistic' about getting an extension from Leafs

John Tavares has expressed interest in staying with the Leafs, citing his family’s roots in Toronto. He called recent talks with management “positive” and said he’s optimistic about returning, via NHL.com:

“Very optimistic that we can work something out where I’m back, but obviously haven’t put a lot of thought into it, as obviously it’s only been a couple of days."

But as Johnston pointed out, cap space and changing team direction may push Toronto to consider other options.

John Tavares scored 74 points in 2024–25, including 38 goals and two hat tricks. He stepped down as captain before the season, making way for Auston Matthews. His role may continue to shift, especially if the Leafs look to get younger.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2025, Tavares may attract strong offers from teams with space and need. Whether Toronto decides to keep or move on from him remains one of the offseason’s biggest questions.

