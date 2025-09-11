  • home icon
  • NHL Rumors: Insider claims Canadiens, Flames eyeing trade for $19,000,000 Bruins forward 

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 11, 2025 18:19 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Pavel Zacha is drawing interest from Habs and Flames (Source: Imagn)

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha is drawing interest from some teams, looking to strengthen their lineup. NHL insider Marco D'Amico reported that the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames are the interested parties.

Zacha has two years left on his contract with Boston. He is signed on a four-year, $19 million deal and is earning $4.75 million per season. The 28-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In his post on X, D'Amico said both teams have spoken with Boston about him:

"There were rumblings of multiple teams, including the Habs and Flames, having interest in Bruins forward Pavel Zacha. Can now confirm the two sides have spoken on Zacha."
D'Amico added that no trade is close yet. Still, Zacha is on Montreal’s radar.

Zacha was drafted sixth by New Jersey in 2015. After seven years with the Devils, he joined the Bruins in 2022. In his first season, he scored 21 goals and 57 points. He followed with 21 goals and 59 points. In 2024-25, he had 14 goals and 47 points. His numbers dipped, but that was primarily due to Boston's struggle.

Pavel Zacha's trade depends on the Bruins' rebuild plans

The Bruins finished 33-39-10 last season with 76 points and missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. Midseason, Jim Montgomery was replaced as head coach by interim Joe Sacco, and the position has now been filled by Marco Sturm.

The team has focused on younger players during the year and is aiming for a rebuild. They traded their captain, Brad Marchand, to the Florida Panthers, who won his second Stanley Cup there. Boston is also aiming for another championship, with star forward David Pastrnak signed for the long term.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is hopeful about the upcoming season.

"If we stay healthy, I think we’re going to be really competitive,” Sweeney told reporters on Tuesday. [1:14] “Ultimately, we’re going to blend, as Marco talked the other day, a standard that has got to be risen in terms of how competitive we’re going to be, with the structure he wants to play.”

Considering the rebuild, Zacha could be on the move. But for now, it is up to Boston to decide if he is part of their plans.

