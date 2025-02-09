NHL Rumors: Insider claims Edmonton Oilers among teams showing interest in Blackhawks' $4,000,000 center

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly interested in Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato. Donato, who plays right wing on Chicago's top line with Connor Bedard, has 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in 53 games this season. He has also contributed eight power-play points this season.

NHL Watcher shared a post on X, quoting Elliotte Friedman:

"Friedman on Headlines says a few of the Canadian teams have been looking at Ryan Donato, 19 goals on the season, $2M AAV, UFA. Oilers are one of the Canadian teams looking at him."

Also, in his second-last game, Donato had his career-best game against the Nashville Predators where he scored two goals and recorded two assists.

Donato has matched or exceeded his career highs in all scoring categories. He now has 201 points in 455 career games. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins and played there for one and a half seasons. He was then traded to the Minnesota Wild. In 2020, he moved to the San Jose Sharks. He later signed with the Seattle Kraken for two seasons before joining the Blackhawks in 2023.

Donato signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Chicago on July 1, 2023. His deal carries a $2 million cap hit and expires after the 2024-25 season.

Edmonton Oilers' plans before the trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline on March 7 is now less than a month away, and the Edmonton Oilers want to strengthen their roster. They are closely followed by the Vegas Golden Knights with 72 points.

On Oilers Now, host Bob Stauffer discussed the team’s plans after speaking with new Oilers defenseman John Klingberg. He reported that the Oilers will add a veteran left-shot defenseman before the March 7 deadline.

"At some point between now and March 7th, they will add a left-shot D," Stauffer said on the podcast. "(It) doesn't mean it's going to be a guy who's going to supplant one of Ekholm, Nurse, or Kulak. But they are going to add a veteran left D. A guy who can maybe be a number seven defenseman, number eight defenseman.""

This player is expected to provide depth as a seventh or eighth defenseman. The Edmonton Oilers are in a good position but reportedly want more depth for the playoffs. They are leading the Pacific Division standing with a record of 34-17-4 and will try to repeat Stanley Cup finals run from last season.

