NHL Rumors: Insider claims Flyers-Ivan Fedotov working on contract extension

Per rumors, the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to lock up rookie goaltender Ivan Fedotov beyond this season.

Fedotov made his NHL debut on Monday in relief against the Islanders. He earned praise from head coach John Tortorella as the one guy who played in the 4-3 overtime loss.

According to insider Chris Johnston, considerable progress has already been made toward an extension for the 27-year-old netminder.

"The work is underway on what would be his second NHL contract," Johnston reported on Insider Trading

Fedotov would be eligible for unrestricted free agency this summer, but both sides appear motivated to reach an agreement first.

“It sounds like considerable progress has been made towards an extension and it might not be something we see announced in-season here, might come a little bit after the year,” Johnston noted.

“But, certainly, from both sides of the equation for Fedotov and the Flyers, I think that they want this to be a longer-term stint together and I do expect him to be signed long before free agency.”

Tortorella lauded Fedotov as the lone bright spot in an otherwise "soft" performance, stopping 19 of 21 shots in relief.

Ivan Fedotov's unconventional route to the NHL

Ivan Fedotov took an unorthodox path to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old Russian goalie originally signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in May 2022. However, he was then forced into military service in Russia and made to sign a new two-year contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL.

The IIHF sanctioned Fedotov and CSKA for violating his contract with the Flyers. But with his KHL deal now voided, the NHL rights to Fedotov remained with Philadelphia.

Reflecting on his return, Fedotov expressed excitement to be back in Philadelphia.

"It’s been a long time. So now I’m here and for sure I’m so excited and happy be here. Great feelings, because really difficult two years (it) was for me," he said, per Kevin Kurz.

The recent NHL debut against the Islanders kept the Flyers (36-29-11) in third place in the Metropolitan Division.