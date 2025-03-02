NHL Rumors: Insider claims Mikko Rantanen 'unlikely to make a decision' on Hurricanes massive extension offer before trade deadline

Mikko Rantanen's trade to the Carolina Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche was among the season's most surprising, if not the most astonishing. But the Canes have a dilemma with five days to go till the trade deadline - whether to keep the Finnish forward or not, considering he is not expected to sign an extension with the team before Friday.

The Carolina Hurricanes' decision is based on whether they consider themselves serious Stanley Cup contenders. If they keep him, he will provide added impetus to their forward line. However, after leading the Colorado Avalanche with 25 goals in 49 games in the latest season, the center has had a rough start in Carolina, with two goals in 10 games following his trade in Jan 2025.

The trade to Carolina must have affected the 28-year-old, who was not expected to be moved by a team with which he has played for ten seasons in the NHL. Thus, whether he will decide on his future with the team before the trade deadline is even more questionable.

Elliotte Friedman reported the same on Saturday Night headlines:

"It appears unlikely as if Rantanen will make a decision by the trade deadline next Friday," Friedman said. "And I don't think it's got anything to do with the money the Hurricanes have made him a big offer. I think it's more just, this has been too much of a whirlwind. It's been really quick. He was really shocked at the trade.

He hasn't spent a lot of time in Carolina, so it appears, at this time, unlikely, that he will make any kind of commitment by Friday. So it's Carolina's decision they're going to have to make, and that is, do they want to go for it, or do they want to consider flipping them? And I think we'll have a better picture on that in the next couple of days, but I think the ball is in Carolina's court with what they want to do."

Mikko Rantanen's salary cap hit makes him one of the more lucrative options

Mikko Rantanen held a yearly average value of $9.25 million with the Colorado Avalanche. Given the challenge of retaining three high-caliber stars, including Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado opted to trade the Finnish forward. In a three-way trade, the Chicago Blackhawks kept a portion of his salary, allowing the Hurricanes to acquire him at $4.625 million.

Now, if the Canes trade him to any other team till the end of the season, Rantanen's cap hit would be $2.3 million. That makes it an interesting proposition for contender teams. However, signing the winger to a mega contract will remain challenging as he reportedly rejected a deal by Carolina over $100 million.

