NHL Rumors: Insider claims Nick Seeler's camp not overly impressed with Flyers over initial contract extension

The Philadelphia Flyers find themselves engaged in negotiations with American defenseman Nick Seeler. The recent Twitter posts by David Pagnotta, Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, have shed light on the unfolding situation.

According to Pagnotta's tweet, there is a prevailing belief among some NHL general managers and team staff that the Flyers may be inclined to trade defenseman Sean Walker instead of pursuing a contract extension.

"Depending who you talk, some GMs & team staff believe #LetsGoFlyers are more likely to trade RD Sean Walker than keep/extend him. We'll see. As of noon ET, still no formal contract talks bw the two sides. If he's dealt, does Philly move him separately or packaged with Seeler?" Pagnotta wrote

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent tweet by Pagnotta, he delves into the heart of the matter surrounding Nick Seeler's contract extension. Contract talks are reportedly ongoing, with the Flyers aiming to secure Seeler within the $2.5 million to $3 million average annual value (AAV) range.

Pagnotta's tweet on Nick Seeler's contract negotiations:

"On Seeler, sounds like the initial contract ask wasn't received overly well from Philly's side. Talks ongoing, I believe, but sounds like #LetsGoFlyers want him in the $2.5M-$3M AAV range, and Seeler's camp is looking for a fair bit more over multi-years."

Expand Tweet

Nick Seeler: A reliable defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers

Nick Seeler, 30, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021. Though not a flashy signing, Seeler's dedication makes him invaluable.

Previously, in an interview with Jamey Baskow Seeler, he said:

“The willingness, the one thing to block the shot. There is some technique to it, move your head out of the way or face, you hope it hits the shin pad, but a lot of times it hits something that hurts a little bit more (Laughing)”

Hailing from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Seeler embodies a hard-nosed, physical style of play, earning admiration from fans. The Flyers are keen to re-sign Seeler, recognizing his leadership qualities and positive impact on team dynamics.

Seeler's professionalism and adherence to the coaching staff's directives make him a valuable asset.

“We have a lot for those guys that are willing to do anything for the team. That’s what makes this team so great," Seeler said.

As Seeler himself emphasizes, the team thrives on players like him who are willing to do anything for the team.