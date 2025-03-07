  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brock Boeser
  • NHL Rumors: Insider claims 'no traction' in Brock Boeser's potential extension with Canucks ahead of Friday trade deadline 

NHL Rumors: Insider claims 'no traction' in Brock Boeser's potential extension with Canucks ahead of Friday trade deadline 

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 07, 2025 02:32 GMT
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
No traction in Brock Boeser's potential extension with Canucks - Source: Imagn

There has been "no traction" on a contract extension between the Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, according to insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Ad
"Still no traction on a new contract between Vancouver & Boeser. Canucks have been engaged in trade calls, but at $6.65M cap hit, without big retention that might be tough," Pagnotta wrote on X/Twitter.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. His $6.65 million cap hit could make a trade tricky unless the Canucks retain some salary.

The 28-year-old reportedly turned down a $40 million offer from Vancouver, as both sides couldn't agree on contract terms. With no extension in place, a trade seems more likely for the talented winger.

Brock Boeser has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with Vancouver after being selected No. 23 overall by the Canucks in the 2015 draft. Through 54 games this season, he has produced 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points.

Ad

Brock Boeser's take on NHL trade deadline

Speaking to reporters before the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Boeser opened up about the uncertainty he faces with the trade deadline looming.

Boeser admitted he has "no idea what's going to happen" as Vancouver considers moving him before the March 7 deadline.

"I'm really just trying to focus on the game tonight," Boeser said via TSN.com. "It might be a little difficult but I'm going to do the best that I can to dial in and prepare."
Ad

While trying to remain focused on the present, Boeser acknowledged the stress and fear that comes with the unknown.

"Any time you have uncertainty it's scary, and the unknown is scary," he added.

The possibility of having to abruptly leave Vancouver and join a new team in a new city does not sit well with the Minnesota native.

Despite the uneasiness about his future, Brock Boeser said:

Ad
"I can't say enough about the fanbase and the city. Everyone is so kind to me, everyone's always had my back, supported me, and it's something I've always appreciated about this place."

In 533 career games as a Canuck, the first-round pick has scored 197 goals and 224 assists for a total 421 points.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी