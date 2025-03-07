NHL Rumors: Insider claims 'no traction' in Brock Boeser's potential extension with Canucks ahead of Friday trade deadline 

There has been "no traction" on a contract extension between the Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, according to insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Ad

"Still no traction on a new contract between Vancouver & Boeser. Canucks have been engaged in trade calls, but at $6.65M cap hit, without big retention that might be tough," Pagnotta wrote on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. His $6.65 million cap hit could make a trade tricky unless the Canucks retain some salary.

The 28-year-old reportedly turned down a $40 million offer from Vancouver, as both sides couldn't agree on contract terms. With no extension in place, a trade seems more likely for the talented winger.

Brock Boeser has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with Vancouver after being selected No. 23 overall by the Canucks in the 2015 draft. Through 54 games this season, he has produced 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points.

Ad

Brock Boeser's take on NHL trade deadline

Speaking to reporters before the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Boeser opened up about the uncertainty he faces with the trade deadline looming.

Boeser admitted he has "no idea what's going to happen" as Vancouver considers moving him before the March 7 deadline.

"I'm really just trying to focus on the game tonight," Boeser said via TSN.com. "It might be a little difficult but I'm going to do the best that I can to dial in and prepare."

Ad

While trying to remain focused on the present, Boeser acknowledged the stress and fear that comes with the unknown.

"Any time you have uncertainty it's scary, and the unknown is scary," he added.

The possibility of having to abruptly leave Vancouver and join a new team in a new city does not sit well with the Minnesota native.

Despite the uneasiness about his future, Brock Boeser said:

Ad

"I can't say enough about the fanbase and the city. Everyone is so kind to me, everyone's always had my back, supported me, and it's something I've always appreciated about this place."

In 533 career games as a Canuck, the first-round pick has scored 197 goals and 224 assists for a total 421 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama