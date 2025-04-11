NHL rumors: Insider claims NY Rangers HC 'could get fired,' adds owner remains loyal to GM Drury amid dismal season

The New York Rangers are close to missing the playoffs this season, a big drop from last season’s success. They won the Presidents’ Trophy last year with 114 points. They are 37-35-7 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division this season with only 81 points and three games left.

Ad

On "Insider Trading," Pierre LeBrun spoke about their situation. He said the Rangers never got on track this NHL season.

"It’s really an incredible fall from grace when you consider the preseason expectations — a team that a lot of people picked to come out of the East, to go to the Stanley Cup Final. And it really just never got off the ground." LeBrun said.

Ad

Trending

"A lot of drama, a lot of trades, and the Rangers are hanging on here for dear life, as far as still having a chance to make the postseason."

Head coach Peter Laviolette is at risk of being fired. Many around the league believe he may not return despite a year left on his deal.

"Talking to other people around the league, the low-hanging fruit — the expectation from a lot of people I’ve talked to — is that Peter Laviolette could get fired." LeBrun said.

Ad

Despite the team’s poor year, general manager Chris Drury is expected to stay. LeBrun said owner Jim Dolan remains loyal to him. Drury made several trades before the deadline to prepare for the offseason.

"GM Chris Drury? My sense there is that he should be okay," LeBrun said. "I think there’s a lot of loyalty there from Jim Dolan, the owner... I think Chris Drury plans to be aggressive in trying to retool the Rangers again this summer."

Ad

Ad

The NY Rangers went from title hopefuls to a team likely missing the playoffs in just one year. Big changes could happen this offseason to get the team back on track for next season.

Pierre LeBrun talked about NY Rangers' issues beyond coaching

Pierre LeBrun also said that NY Rangers' struggles are not only about coaching. Some players were upset about how things were handled. He mentioned how Barclay Goodrow was waived last summer. The trade of captain Jacob Trouba also caused frustration in the locker room.

Ad

"Let’s be real — there are other issues here in New York... Barclay Goodrow was waived... didn’t sit well with some Rangers players. And then how Jacob Trouba, the captain, got dealt earlier this season." LeBrun said.

"I think there are some players in that Rangers dressing room who have been upset with the way things have been handled... They’ve just been off."

There were a few positives for the NY Rangers, like Artemi Panarin continues to provide offense with 35 goals and 84 points. Adma Fox, Vincent Trocheck, and Mika Zibanejad have also scored over 50 points. They need defensive improvements as they are 20th in goals against and 12th in penalty kill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama