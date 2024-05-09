NHL Rumors: Insider delivers verdict on Brendan Shanahan's future with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to part ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe has now shifted attention to the team president Brendan Shanahan. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, speaking on The Jeff Marek Show, leans towards Shanahan staying with the team for another year.

This speculation arises against the backdrop of the Leafs' recent playoff disappointments, notably their failure to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2004 only once in 2023.

"I'm leaning towards Shanahan staying for another year. That's the impression I'm getting... He's got one more year on his contract and as it stands right now, he's going to be there to finish it out," Elliotte Friedman said.

Expand Tweet

Shanahan, who has been in charge for a decade but has overseen only one playoff-round victory, faces heightened scrutiny due to the team's postseason struggles. The decision to let go of Keefe shows that the Leafs want a change of scenery as they have been patient with this management for quite a long.

While rumors swirl about Shanahan's future, his participation in upcoming press conferences alongside newly appointed MLSE president Keith Pelley and GM Brad Treliving hints at him retaining his role.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and Sheldon Keefe's statements

General Manager Brad Treliving highlighted the difficulty of the decision as Sheldon Keefe's termination from the Toronto Maple Leafs' coach marked a significant development.

“Today’s decision was difficult," Treliving said. "Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal. We thank Sheldon for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last nine years, and wish him and his family all the very best.”

The Maple Leafs' recent postseason struggles, scoring more than two goals in just one of their last 14 playoff games and struggling on the power play during crucial moments, were pivotal in Keefe's dismissal.

Keefe shared a video message and took full responsibility for the Toronto Maple Leafs's playoff failures. He said:

"I didn’t get it done in the playoffs, I didn’t help push our team over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses. That’s the job, I didn’t get it done."

"It’s the reality of the business and I accept it. To the players, I appreciate all your efforts. Your talents, your work ethic made me look good on a lot of nights," Keefe said.

Expand Tweet

With a sudden end to his contract, Keefe said that he is ready to face the future and doesn’t know what to do next with him wanting to take some time with his family.