NHL Rumors: Insider drops shocking update on Maple Leafs-John Tavares contract talks as free agency inches closer

The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares have not progressed on a new contract. Tavares' seven-year, $77,000,000 contract finished after the 2024-25 season, and now he is waiting for an extension from the team. With the free agency approaching on July 1, time is running out.

On Saturday, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the two sides are not close. Talks are ongoing, but no deal is in place yet.

"The Leafs and John Tavares’ camp, led by agent Brisson, still haven’t found their sweet spot on an extension," LeBrun wrote on The Athletic. "Wherever each side is, it wasn’t close enough as of Saturday. The stakes are high here."

Tavares is 34 years old and had a strong season. He scored 38 goals and had 74 points. He plays an important role as the team’s second-line center. He has said he wants to stay in Toronto, and his agent, Pat Brisson, is leading the talks.

“Obviously, I’ve expressed my desire to stay and make it work,” Tavares said in May, according to NHL.com.

Tavares is expected to sign for less this time, but it seems the negotiations have gotten stuck somewhere; it could be the term or the contract figures. But LeBrun is confident that the two parties will soon come to an agreement.

"It’s probably still going to get done, but it’s a fascinating one to be sure," LeBrun wrote.

Tavares may agree to a lower salary if the Leafs offer a longer term. It would help the Leafs manage the salary cap, since they also need to re-sign young forward Matthew Knies. He just finished his entry-level contract and expects a big raise.

However, one relief for Leafs GM Brad Treliving is the increase of $7.5 million in the league's salary cap. It will be $95,500,000 in the 2025-26 season, so there should be ample room to sign Tavares.

John Tavares is positive about signing with his hometown team

Losing John Tavares would create a big hole in the lineup, especially when he has already expressed his desire to stay. That gives the former Leafs captain some value since he has scored an average of over 30 goals per season.

"Obviously, my contract is done, but we’re coming up soon for decisions to be made and things like that," Tavares said. "Very optimistic that we can work something out where I’m back."

Tavares joined the Leafs, his hometown team, in 2018 as a free agent. He grew up in Mississauga and Oakville, Ontario and wants to raise his family there.

The upcoming days are important for Tavares, but for now, the two sides remain apart.

