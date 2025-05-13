NHL Rumors: Insider expects ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet's future settled this week; Kraken, Flyers among 3 teams in mix 

Rick Tocchet could have a new coaching job soon, as NHL insider Darren Dreger says several teams are interested. The Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins are seen as top contenders. Dreger says there are strong signs a deal could happen this week.

"Strong indications this week Rick Tocchet will soon land another NHL head coaching job," Dreger wrote. "Philly, Boston, Seattle believed to be among the top contenders. The Flyers want to be aggressive. Good fit."

Tocchet finished his time with the Vancouver Canucks after his three-year contract ended after the 2024–25 season. The Canucks had the option to keep him for another year but chose not to. Vancouver finished fifth in the Pacific Division and missed the playoffs by six points.

During his time with the Canucks, Tocchet had a record of 108 wins, 65 losses and 27 overtime losses. He won the Jack Adams Award in the 2023–24 season. That year, the Canucks won the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record.

Before joining Vancouver, Tocchet coached the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes. His overall coaching record is 286-265-87. He spent 18 seasons in the NHL and played over 1,100 games for six teams, including the Flyers and Bruins. He won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992.

Tocchet is known for his experience and leadership. The Flyers may be a strong option because of his history with the team. Seattle is also looking for a coach who can help them improve. Boston may see Tocchet as a good fit for their veteran lineup.

Rick Tocchet expected to receive major coaching offers, says Frank Seravalli

According to Frank Seravalli, Rick Tocchet is expected to receive big contract offers this offseason. Seravalli also said some teams are waiting for Tocchet to decide moving forward. He believes Tocchet will get several large offers that could change how NHL coaches are paid.

“I think that Rick Tocchet has the coaching world eating out of the palm of his hand,” Seravalli said on Friday (via Daily Faceoff). “And I think that he will have multiple mega offers that are game changers for the coaching pay scale, that I think some teams will sit and wait until they get an answer from Tocchet."

He also said Tocchet has interviewed with Seattle and likely with Philadelphia.

“He’s interviewed and been offered (the job) in Seattle. I think he’s interviewed with the Flyers, if you even need one. The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested. I think the Boston Bruins are interested," Seravalli added.

Teams believe he can help with a rebuild or lead a strong playoff push. Seravalli also thinks Tocchet will get a five-year deal worth $6 million or more per year.

