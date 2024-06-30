NHL Rumors: Insider Frank Seravalli names a team poised for intense pursuit of Red Wings' Patrick Kane in free agency

NHL insider Frank Seravalli has revealed that the Montreal Canadiens will try to acquire Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane as free agency on July 1 approaches.

Speaking on the Oilers Nation podcast, Seravalli stated:

"I just heard another team that's going to try and make a run at him, and this was a total surprise to me: the Montreal Canadiens. Wow! I mean, you never know who's going to be in the mix when it comes to free agent day. There are always tons of possibilities, and we're still a couple of days away from that."

The Detroit Red Wings are deep in negotiations with Kane. While there appears to be traction between the Red Wings and Kane, there's a possibility that the Canadiens will make a compelling pitch if Kane hits the free-agent market on Monday. This would be Kane's second free agency in one year.

He will now sign a 35-plus contract for the first time in his career. The 35-year-old registered 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games after recovering from hip resurfacing surgery. This performance equates to a 77-point pace, reclaiming his status as one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players of All-Time, as chosen in 2017.

Aside from the Canadiens, other teams expected to pursue Kane include the New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and his hometown's Buffalo Sabres.

Earlier reports indicated Patrick Kane's contract extension possibility with the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings face a crucial offseason, as they might have to sign Patrick Kane. Earlier Reports from The Athletic by Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston suggested a new contract with Detroit.

"Veteran agent Pat Brisson could be seen Saturday at Sphere meeting with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman regarding pending UFA Patrick Kane," per Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston (via The Athletic).

“We’re still talking to Detroit,” Brisson said. (via The Athletic) “The intention is to try and work something out.”

Earlier, Yzerman expressed financial constraints:

"We'd love to bring everybody back," Yzerman said. "That's going to be really difficult to do." (via Detroit Free Press)

"We'd love to get Patrick Kane signed. That's our first priority. We're trying to do deals with all these guys that allow us to almost bring them all back, but I'm not sure we'll be able to do that," Yzerman added.

While it's clear Yzerman wants Kane back, the final agreement will hinge on finding a mutually acceptable price.

