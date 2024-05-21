NHL Rumors: Insider hints at Canucks' Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov free agency decision

The Vancouver Canucks have to make crucial decisions concerning their key players, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. On Tuesday, NHL analyst Rick Dhaliwali, quoting insider Elliote Friedman, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Vancouver is engaged in talks with Lindholm's agent to explore the feasibility of retaining the center. The team is also informed of Zadorov's price.

Vancouver's early exit from the playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers has apparently led to the urgency of addressing its roster's future.

"Friedman on #Canucks free agent targets : They will talk to Lindholm agent and ask what will it take, is it possible, maybe not, but they will try. They know the price on Zadorov. With the Canucks expected the unexpected," Dhaliwali wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Elias Pettersson's impending $11.6 million cap hit next season complicates the Canucks' financial scenario. Additionally, Nikita Zadorov's potential entry into unrestricted free agency adds another layer of complexity. All these factors make retaining Lindholm a challenging but crucial task for Vancouver's management.

Lindholm, acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames, delivered a solid postseason performance with 10 points in 13 games, ranking third on the team alongside Quinn Hughes. Losing Lindholm would necessitate finding comparable talent, which is no small feat given the market competition and the team's cap constraints.

Nikita Zadorov's situation also warrants attention. Per Friedman, Vancouver knows his asking price, and retaining him would bolster its defensive depth. However, the financial constraints set by other key contracts may force the team to make tough choices. Zadorov's unrestricted free-agency status clearly means that he will attract interest from other teams as well.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin faces a critical situation. The team has tasted contention and will be keen to build on this momentum. The decision on whether to retain Lindholm and Zadorov will significantly impact Vancouver's trajectory.

Abbotsford Canucks' defenseman heads back after Vancouver stint

Defenseman Filip Johansson is returning to the SHL. He was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2018 and joined Vancouver in 2022. With Abbotsford, Johansson notched 18 points in 55 regular-season games and played six playoff games.

Johansson joins four other RFA defensemen from Abbotsford, including right-shot defenders Jett Woo and Cole McWard.

Johansson debuted with Abbotsford during the 2023 Calder Cup playoffs. Despite his SHL move, Vancouver may retain his rights as he's a restricted free agent, allowing it to extend a contract offer.