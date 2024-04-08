NHL Rumors: Insider hints Detroit Red Wings may move on from head coach Derek Lalonde after this season

Detroit Hockey Now Insider Bobb Duff has hinted at a potential coaching change for the Detroit Red Wings next season.

Duff mentioned that if the Red Wings continue to struggle and miss the playoffs, there might be a coaching shakeup. Among the notable names to take on the position behind the bench, Craig Berube is being reported to be a top candidate for the position.

Derek Lalonde is currently in his second year behind the bench on a three-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. According to reports, Steve Yzerman, the Red Wings GM, expressed disappointment with the team's recent performance and gave feedback to both players and coaches.

Derek Lalonde was named head coach of the Red Wings on June 30, 2022. In his first year, the Detroit Red Wings posted a 35-37-10 record and finished seventh in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings are currently second in the wild card in the East with 84 points after 77 games.

Detroit Red Wings move back to a playoff position

On Sunday night, the Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at Little Caesars Arena. With the crucial two points on the night, the Red Wings moved to second place in the Eastern wild card race.

Lucas Raymond gave the home side an early lead 53 seconds into the first period after scoring from the right slot. Four minutes later, Patrick Kane extended the Red Wings' lead to 2-0 after guiding the puck onto the left side of the post.

Captain Dylan Larkin then extended the team's lead to 3-0 after scoring on the powerplay at 7:37 of the first period. At 13:16 in the first, Tage Thompson scored the only goal for the Sabres for the final scoreline of 3-1. All goals were scored in the first period.

The Red Wings coach, Derek Lalonde, said after the game (via NHL.com):

"Finding a way to close out games like that is difficult, especially against a team like that. I thought [Lyon] was our best player in the third period (17 saves). That team had some really good looks that he kept out of the net."

The Detroit Red Wings have two crucial fixtures coming up next. They'll be up against the Capitals on Tuesday before facing the Penguins on Thursday. Both the Pens and Caps are only a point behind the Red Wings for the second wild card.