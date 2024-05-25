NHL Rumors: Insider hints at next major role for Don Waddell following resignation as Jets' GM

We are witnessing so many front office and coaching changes in the period following the regular season. And currently, Don Waddell is in the spotlight.

Waddell, who resigned as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, is already linked to a new role in the NHL. Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Waddell is the favored candidate to take over the top hockey operations job for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Nothing is finalized yet but hearing that Don Waddell is the Blue Jackets’ choice to take over the top hockey ops job in Columbus. If things proceed smoothly, should see an announcement over the coming week," LeBrun tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

Waddell resigned from the Hurricanes, an organization he served for a decade. And now we hear about the CBJ speculation in over a day. This swift change comes as a surprise to many within the league.

Darren Dreger, another NHL insider, confirmed LeBrun's report, noting that the holiday weekend might delay the contract work:

“I was told it was almost there yesterday. Likely the holiday weekend holding up the contract work. Will be interesting to see how long Waddell oversees Hockey Ops and acts as GM in CBJ. Big jobs. No decisions on that front until the conclusion of the playoffs at the very earliest.”

Expand Tweet

If Waddell takes the position in Columbus, he will face the challenging task of overseeing hockey operations and potentially acting as the general manager. The timing of the official announcement and the structure of Waddell's role will likely become clearer after the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets front office should welcome new changes as the situation develops. Waddell's extensive experience in the league will make him a noteworthy addition.

Don Waddell’s resignation from Carolina Hurricanes

Hired in 2014 and becoming GM in 2018, Don Waddell led Carolina to the playoffs for six consecutive seasons and twice to the Eastern Conference Final.

In a statement following his resignation, Waddell expressed:

"This morning, I spoke with Tom (Dundon) and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career."

“I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past ten years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful.”

Despite their strong performance, the Hurricanes have not won a Stanley Cup since 2006. Eric Tulsky, assistant GM earlier, has temporarily taken over Waddell’s role in Carolina Hurricanes. Tulsky will receive support from assistant GM Darren Yorke while the search for a permanent replacement continues.