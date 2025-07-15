NHL Rumors: Insider hints at possible Sidney Crosby trade, urges to 'keep an eye' on Penguins

The 2025-26 NHL season will be Sidney Crosby's 21st year in the League. He has played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But insider Nick Kypreos has mentioned Sidney Crosby in his latest Sportsnet column.
He said that Crosby isn’t on his trade list yet, but also urged readers to keep a close eye on the Pittsburgh Penguins star.
"One that doesn't make it here [Kypreos' Penguins trade list] (yet) that we should keep a close eye on is — dare I say it — Sidney Crosby," Kypreos wrote.
The Penguins are in the middle of a rebuild and might change ownership soon. So, this could impact Crosby’s future with the team.
Crosby still plays at a high level despite being 37 years old. He finished the 2024-25 season with 91 points in 80 games. He has two years left on his contract worth $17,400,000. But the Penguins missed the playoffs this season for the third year in a row. Crosby had over 90 points in each of those seasons.
Crosby helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016, and 2017. At 37 years old, he is still one of the top players in the league. So if he wants to keep competing in the playoffs, some change of scenery might not be an outlandish idea.
"Missing the playoffs the last few years," Crosby said, via NHL.com. "I think there's always going to be ...opinions. [But] We've got to prove it. I think that we've got to find a way to get back there [in the playoffs]."
Sidney Crosby wants playoff spot, but Pens aim rebuild
Pittsburgh Penguins finished the regular season with a record of 34-36-12, seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Sidney Crosby spoke about missing the playoffs again and said that it’s hard watching other teams play while going home early.
"How important that is (to play in the playoffs) and how much work everyone puts into trying to make that happen," Crosby said. "It's not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you're going home."
Crosby clearly wants to win again before retiring.
However, general manager Kyle Dubas is building for the future. The Penguins have many draft picks in the next few years. In the 2025 NHL draft, they chose Benjamin Kindel 11th overall, Bill Zonnon 22nd overall and William Horcoff at number 24. So, the Penguins will be adding more young players to help with their rebuild.
