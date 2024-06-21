NHL Rumors: Insider Kevin McGran claims Maple Leafs have "moved on" from $3.55 million goaltender

The Maple Leafs are making changes before the NHL's upcoming events. Insider Kevin McGran reports they're letting go of goalie Ilya Samsonov, who sought a long-term deal.

This decision precedes adjustments in their goalie lineup. On July 23, 2023, Samsonov agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.55 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"While Treliving has remained quiet on his plans, a source told the Star the Leafs have 'moved on' from goalie Ilya Samsonov, who is looking for a long-term deal," Kevin McGran said (via TheStar.com).

Samsonov's exit will leave the Leafs needing a new goalie alongside Joseph Woll. They missed out on Jacob Markstrom, traded to the New Jersey Devils from the Calgary Flames. Now, they're considering free agents Matt Murray and Martin Jones to fill the goalie spot.

Trending

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing with other players. Forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi are aiming for long-term contracts with the Leafs, amid discussions with their agents.

The team also needs to make decisions on restricted free agents such as Timothy Liljegren, Connor Dewar, Nick Robertson, and Noah Gregor, who must receive qualifying offers by June 30.

Toronto Maple Leafs playoff struggles and goaltending issues

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 7 to the Boston Bruins, marking their seventh first-round exit in eight seasons. Injuries, poor play, and goaltending issues hurt their playoff run. Bruins’ goalie Linus Ullmark discussed the series on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Carter Hutton.

Ullmark was surprised the Leafs kept Ilya Samsonov as their starting goalie. He felt Joseph Woll was more controlled and tougher to play against.

“I was surprised that they kept [Ilya] Samsonov in for that many games against us in the playoffs,” Ullmark said (via The Leafs Nation).

“I felt that every time we played the Leafs and he [Joseph Woll] was in net, it felt like it was more of a challenge even though I’m not a player. Just watching him, it looked like he was in so much more control of the situation that was thrown at him.”

Samsonov played most games, but his inconsistent performance caused uncertainty. He had a 1-3-1 record with a 3.01 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Ullmark understood Samsonov's situation, as he was benched for the series after one game due to Swayman's strong performance.

Samsonov is a pending free agent, and the Leafs seek a dependable goalie duo. The situation should clarify as free agency begins.