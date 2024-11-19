NHL rumors: Insider links Edmonton Oilers to $14,000,000 Montreal Canadiens D-man

The Edmonton Oilers are rumored to be exploring the market for a defenseman. According to insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period," the Oilers are considering Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard.

The Oilers, who are struggling with their penalty kill, are actively exploring their options as the season progresses. While they have some cap flexibility, they are being cautious about spending.

Savard could be a prime candidate due to his physical play and defensive skills, which could significantly enhance the Oilers' defense.

During Monday's edition of "The Latest," Pagnotta said (via TFP):

"David Savard it is in the lineup for the Montreal Canadiens and he’s going to be a target for a number of teams, including the Edmonton Oilers. “Yes, I think the Oilers and (GM) Stan Bowman are looking around to see what their options are going to be later on in the season."

I believe David Savard will be one of those options that they look at, because I think they definitely want to bring in somebody with physicality and a defensive mind on that blueline," he continued.

If the Oilers pursue Savard, they can use their second-round and third-round picks in the 2025 NHL draft to facilitate a trade. Additionally, they also have their first-round pick in the 2026 draft available for this purpose.

“I think (Savard is) going to be a target and a player like him is going to be somebody that the Oilers would like to add between now, if they can find the right move, and the March 7 trade deadline,” Pagnotta added.

David Savard is in the final year of his $14 million contract, which carries a cap hit of $3.5 million that he signed in 2021.

Edmonton Oilers will be monitoring Savard's performance

With David Savard linked to the Oilers, the club will track his performance during their ongoing matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Habs at Centre Bell Arena. After the second period, they trail the Habs 1-0, with Brendan Gallagher scoring for the home team. Meanwhile, Savard has four points in 17 games this season and has a minus-5 rating.

The 34-year-old veteran was drafted 94th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL draft.

