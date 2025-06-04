NHL Rumors: Insider lists next landing spots for Jonathan Toews as Maple Leafs eye 3x Stanley Cup champion

Jonathan Toews could return to the NHL soon. NHL insider Chris Johnston discussed teams interested in him on Thursday's episode of "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo." Johnston said about 10 teams are interested in signing Toews, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are looking to add experienced players, and Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Johnston said the Leafs will have a chance to sign him and the Winnipeg Jets are also a possible fit. Toews is from Winnipeg, and the Jets want to take the next step.

"I think the Leafs will be among the teams that have a chance here, and we know Dave is from Winnipeg, and the Jets are looking to get over the hump on the list," Johnston said. "Goes beyond that. As I mentioned, 10 or so teams, I think, are knocking at his door."

Johnston explained that teams can offer Toews bonuses. He is 37, so contracts can be structured to help with salary cap issues. Teams will try to balance the risk and reward of signing him.

"There are ways, from a cap perspective, that are structured favorably to the team... it's hard to know exactly what version of John, the change you'll be getting when you do get him," Johnston added.

Jonathan Toews last played in April 2023 for the Chicago Blackhawks. That season, he had 15 goals and 16 assists in 53 games. His health affected his season. He dealt with the long-term effects of COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. After the season ended, he stepped away from hockey to focus on recovery.

Jonathan Toews believes he still has more to give on the ice

Jonathan Toews has been training for months and believes he can still play well. In March, he spoke about his future via NHL.com:

“It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank.”

He added that he wants to have fun and play with passion.

Toews had a strong career with the Blackhawks after being drafted third in 2006. He joined the NHL in the 2007–08 season. In 2008, he became the team captain at age 20. He stayed in that role for over 10 years. He also helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Jonathan Toews played over 1,000 NHL games, scoring 372 goals and making 511 assists. He also played for Team Canada and won two Olympic gold medals. In total, he earned seven gold medals playing internationally.

