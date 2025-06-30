NHL Rumors: Insider names $1.6B franchise as new suitor for Jordan Kyrou after failed JJ Peterka trade proposal

Jordan Kyrou is in trade rumors this offseason. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on Sunday's episode of 32 Thoughts that the Seattle Kraken could be interested in the St. Louis Blues forward. Friedman said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong would consider trading Kyrou if a center becomes available.
"You heard Doug Armstrong say that if there's a center available, that he would consider (trading Kyrou.)," Friedman said. "I'll say this. One of the teams I wonder about for Kyrou is Seattle. "
Seattle is a growing NHL franchise with a current valuation of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. The Kraken are building a competitive team and could use more scoring in their forward group.
Kyrou is under contract through 2031 with an eight-year, $65 million deal. The 26-year-old forward brings speed and offense, which would help Seattle’s top-six forward group.
Friedman added that Seattle is a team that might fit, especially since they have strong depth at center.
"I don't know if it's over because it happened at the draft, but Seattle has a lot of centers, and that's the kind of player I can see Seattle being interested in," Friedman said.
"I think there was some talk about it before the draft and, I don't know if it's still alive, but that was something else I heard about."
Jordan Kyrou had a strong 2024–25 regular season with the Blues. He scored 36 goals and had 70 points. This was his third straight season with over 30 goals. Kyrou has averaged more than 70 points in each of the past four seasons.
Additionally, in the 2024–25 playoffs, he played all seven games in the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets. He scored three goals and logged over 26 minutes in Game 7.
Blues failed to trade Jordan Kyrou to Buffalo
Earlier this offseason, the Blues reportedly offered Jordan Kyrou to the Buffalo Sabres in a one-for-one trade for JJ Peterka. But reportedly, Buffalo declined the deal.
Peterka is a 22-year-old winger coming off a breakout year in which he scored 27 goals and 68 points. He is on a cheaper five-year, $38,500,000 contract. The Sabres have traded him to Utah.
Kyrou has played seven seasons with the Blues, and he is a reliable top-six winger who can produce well.
