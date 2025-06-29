NHL Rumors: Insider names Maple Leafs among suitors for Flames’ $49,000,000 center

The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to extend John Tavares to a four-year, $17.52 million contract and secure one of the key members of their top six. However, they still have work to do to replace Mitch Marner, who is set to leave the club after a 100-point regular season.

The Leafs are looking at a number of trade options to bolster their lineup. Nick Kypreos was on Sportsnet 960's 'The Big Show' podcast on Thursday, and discussed the possible stars from the Flames who are on the trade bloc. As per the analyst, Nazem Kadri is one player the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in:

"Teams have been inquiring about Flames' Nazem Kadri; Toronto would be one of them."

Nazem Kadri was the 2009 NHL draft's No. 7 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and after 10 years with the organization, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche. From 2009 to the 2018-19 season, Kadri registered 357 points in 561 games for the Leafs.

After winning the Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022, Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames. He hasn't missed a single game on this contract, showcasing durability at 34 years old. Even more impressive was his career high of 35 goals scored in the regular season this year.

Reuniting with Kadri could enable Toronto to have a solid core behind Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Kadri and Tavares could alternate being the center in the second and third lines. The cap space is also not an issue with the Leafs freeing $10.9 million AAV with Marner's departure and Kadri having a $7 million AAV hit to his name.

Maple Leafs could trade Mitch Marner ahead of free agency

Mitch Marner is expected to hit free agency on Tuesday. However, until then, he is still attached to the Maple Leafs even though he has announced his exit. Now, the Golden Knights, who have been linked to the forward all of this year, are reportedly looking to pull off a sign-and-trade with the Leafs.

The Knights are widely expected to trade for Marner before he hits free agency, giving them the chance to sign him for eight years instead of seven, if he becomes an unrestricted free agent. As per NHL reporter Jonas Siegel, Leafs general manager Brad Treliving isn't opposed to the idea.

It remains to be seen what returns Toronto would receive from a Marner trade and whether they could swap those assets with the Flames to secure Kadri.

