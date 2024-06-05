NHL Rumors: Insider names multiple teams interested in $10,600,000 million defenseman in NHL free agency

With NHL free agency set to kick into high gear, multiple teams will be in search of help on the blueline. One of the names that emerges as drawing interest from several clubs is Sean Walker.

The Canadian defenseman started the year with the Philadelphia Flyers but then joined the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. Set to hit the NHL free agency market on July 1, Walker will be on several teams’ radars.

Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently wrote:

"One defenseman on Canes’ radar is Sean Walker, who is unlikely to return to Colorado after the Avalanche acquired him from the Philadelphia Flyers two days before the trade deadline."

While Carolina looks to be in pursuit of Walker, especially if they lose Brady Skjei or Brett Pesce, the Canes will have to compete with the Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and San Jose Sharks for Walker’s services.

According to CapFriendly, Walker had a $2.65 million cap hit. Walker signed a four-year, $10.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings in 2020. However, it remains unclear whether interested teams would be willing to give Walker a similar contract in NHL free agency.

Walker played in 81 games this season between the Avalanche and Flyers. He scored 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points. He appeared in 11 playoff contests this postseason without registering a point.

Three San Jose Sharks to test NHL free agency

While the San Jose Sharks are interested in Sean Walker, as Pagnotta noted, the club is prepared to allow three veterans to test NHL free agency.

Specifically, Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, and Alexander Barabanov are expected to hit the market on July 1. Sharks GM Mike Grier confirmed the information per The Hockey News.

The Sharks had reportedly been interested in moving all three players, according to The Hockey News.

Barabanov was part of a trade with the New York Rangers. However, the Sharks did not go through with the deal after dealing Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hoffman arrived in San Jose via Montreal as part of the Erik Karlsson deal. The Canadiens were the third team involved in the trade, sending Hoffman to the Sharks. Hoffman played in 66 games this past season.

Lastly, Labanc had reportedly encountered issues with former coach David Quinn. The Sharks attempted to trade Labanc to avoid further issues with Quinn, but the club could not find any takers for Labanc. Labanc will now hit NHL free agency, looking for a fresh start elsewhere.