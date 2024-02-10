NHL Rumors: Insider names player Toronto Maple Leafs could look to use as trade bait

As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 8, speculations have surfaced around the Toronto Maple Leafs and their potential moves. Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period shed light on a possible trade scenario involving young forward Nick Robertson.

The Maple Leafs could use Robertson as trade bait. Pagnotta said that despite Robertson's promising performance this season, the team might be willing to part ways with him:

"Nick Robertson's name has started to pop up in trade chatter as a piece the Maple Leafs are willing to move… He's performed well since re-joining the big club this season and has put up solid numbers in the AHL. With Toronto's reluctance to move top prospects Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan, Robertson seems to be the carrot the team is dangling."

Robertson, with 14 points in 31 games for Toronto Maple Leafs and impressive AHL statistics, has garnered attention in trade talks. However, the Leafs' reluctance to trade top prospects like Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan has thrust Robertson into the spotlight as a potential bargaining chip.

The primary target for the Maple Leafs appears to be Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev. Yet, Pagnotta believes the Flames might not be interested in a deal involving Robertson.

Although Robertson has made significant contributions to Toronto Maple Leafs' bottom-six, injuries have hindered his progress since his debut in the 2020 playoffs. Despite setbacks, Robertson has emerged as a valuable asset, injecting energy into the team's lineup.

Interestingly, Pagnotta also suggested that Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf could become casualties of any incoming salary at the trade deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Mitch Marner and William Nylander's goals, scored just 20 seconds apart in the third period, proved decisive for the Leafs. Auston Matthews contributed with his NHL-leading 41st goal, while Nylander tallied two goals and an assist, and John Tavares notched a goal and two assists.

Despite Evgenii Dadonov's two goals for Dallas, including one on a penalty shot, the Stars fell short. Toronto's power play proved crucial, netting three goals.

Forward Mitch Marner said:

“We just wanted to get back to work. Our bench does a good job of staying in the moment, realizing there’s another opportunity to go out there and do something. But, same time, not forcing it. That was one of those moments.”

Despite a late goal by Wyatt Johnston for Dallas, the Maple Leafs held on for the win, with William Nylander narrowly missing out on a hat trick.