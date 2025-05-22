  • home icon
  • NHL Rumors: Insider names 'ruthless' $1.85B franchise as team to look out for in Mitch Marner sweepstakes

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 22, 2025 17:56 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Darren Dreger calls Vegas Golden Knights a top contender for Mitch Marner (Source: Imagn)

Mitch Marner may be leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs. He did not clearly say he wants to stay. When asked about it, he said he loved Toronto but gave no direct answer. This has led to more questions about his future.

TSN insider Darren Dreger mentioned one team to watch closely, the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Wednesday's episode of TSN's OverDrive, Dreger said,

"I'm thinking the Marner wants to also win in the process. And the team I keep coming back to is the Vegas Golden Knights, and they are going to, if they're going to be a big game hunter in the Marner sweepstakes, they've gotta move money, that's pretty obvious.
"But there's a team, an ownership, a management, their priority is one thing every single year, and that's to win the Stanley Cup. They can be ruthless and just downright dirty at times in an effort to get there."
The Golden Knights are a strong and well-run team. The franchise is now worth about $1.85 billion, according to Forbes.

If they want Marner, they will need to clear salary cap space. Dreger said that's the obvious step they must take. But Vegas has done this before and could do it again. Their management often finds a way to make big trades or signings work.

Mitch Marner could be the top free agent this summer. He is one of the league’s best playmakers. Teams across the NHL will want him. But if winning is his goal, Vegas might be his best option.

Insider says Mitch Marner could be NHL’s highest-paid player, but not in Toronto

Mitch Marner has not said if he will stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He becomes a free agent on July 1. On Wednesday's episode of the "First Up" podcast, analyst Carlo Colaiacovo said,

"I say what Mitch Marner wants, what does he want? Does he want to be the highest paid player in the NHL? Because he can do that. Does he want to get paid a nice, handsome raise in his next contract? Yeah, I think he will."
But staying in Toronto may not allow that. The team has $26.8 million in cap space. Colaiacovo added that it’s hard to be on a winning team while being the highest-paid player.

Mitch Marner's future now depends on what he wants most.

Edited by Ribin Peter
