NHL Rumors: Insider names Steven Stamkos' next landing spot after contract extension impasse with Lightning

Steven Stamkos is likely to land with another team this offseason after reaching an impasse on a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just traded for and signed Jake Guentzel. The writing is on the wall, as the longtime Lightning star may play elsewhere in 2024.

NHL insider Mike Commodore reported on X:

"Steven Stamkos has had it with these insulting offers from the Lightning…he’s had enough…he’s [packing his s**t] and heading to Smashville on a 4-year deal."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The latest reports suggest Stamkos is unappreciative of the extension efforts the Lightning have displayed, so he's leaving in free agency. In the wake of that, the Nashville Predators have emerged as the top landing spot, potentially on a four-year contract.

As of now, nothing has been finalized. However, multiple reports indicate that Nashville is still the favorite to land the star forward.

NHL insider sees Nashville Predators a good fit for Steven Stamkos

Not only is it likely that the Nashville Predators are going to get Steven Stamkos, but it's a good fit, too. ESPN insider Greg Wyshynski said the Predators make a lot of sense for the talented forward.

Steven Stamkos is the top NHL free agent (IMAGN)

He explained that the Predators have long been a viable destination for Stamkos if his Lightning contract expires. He stated that the player aligns with the offensive philosophy and team-building plan of supplementing a young roster with veterans who have won previously.

Stamkos also fits a position of need. Left-wing, where Stamkos has spent most of his time, is an area Nashville tried to address by trading for Anthony Beauvillier and Jason Zucker at the trade deadline. Stamkos is an improvement and maybe a long-term one.

Stamkos is one of the top talents on the market, but he likely won't be on the market for long.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback