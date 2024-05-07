NHL Rumors: Insider names top candidate for New Jersey Devils' head coach vacancy

The New Jersey Devils are on the hunt for a new coach after parting ways with Lindy Ruff in early March during his fourth season behind the bench. According to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the top candidate for the Devils' coaching vacancy is none other than Craig Berube.

On the Daily Faceoff podcast, Seravalli said:

"I think he's (Berube) certainly very high on the New Jersey Devils' list, and I'm not sold that he makes it to the end of this week."

This revelation comes amidst rumors that the Toronto Maple Leafs may also be interested in Berube's services following their disappointing exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs

"I would say the likelihood is very strong that the Leafs make a coaching change. Seravalli said.

“Now when it comes to Craig Berube, I'm just not convinced that he's going to be on the market long enough to get to Toronto. I think he's on their list or would be on their list of candidates. ... The Leafs may not even have begun their process yet, and he could be off the table."

Expand Tweet

Berube, nicknamed "Chief,” previously led the Philadelphia Flyers to the playoffs in 2013-14 but was fired after missing them the next season. After coaching in the AHL, he guided the St. Louis Blues to 2019 Stanley Cup.

Following a decline in team performance, including missing the playoffs in 2022-23, St. Louis opted for a coaching change.

The New Jersey Devils, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season, had high expectations for the 2023-24 campaign. However, a slow start and a seventh-place finish in the Metropolitan Division left them searching for answers.

Pierre LeBrun details New Jersey Devils' coaching search timeline and another potential new coach

According to Pierre LeBrun, the New Jersey Devils are hoping to have their new bench boss in place within the next 7-10 days.

LeBrun shared this information on X, providing insight into the Devils' coaching search timeline and potential candidate.

"Devils hope to have a new coach hired within 7-10 days. They should have a clearer picture of things by end of week.

"Kings haven't decided their course yet on HC front. GM Rob Blake will meet with Jim Hiller next week. Kings liked how Hiller handled himself. But we'll see. ..." LeBrun tweeted.

Expand Tweet

One name that has been mentioned in connection with the New Jersey Devils' coaching vacancy is Jim Hiller, who took over the role of interim head coach for the Los Angeles Kings in early February after Todd McLellan was dismissed.

Hiller, a native of Port Alberni, B.C., led the Kings to a 21-12-1 record over the final 34 games of the season, helping them secure third place in the Pacific Division.