NHL Rumors: Insider predicts Ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet's 'game changer' offers & landing spots including Flyers, Penguins, Bruins

Rick Tocchet is one of the most wanted coaches this NHL offseason. Teams like the Bruins, Flyers, Penguins and Kraken show strong interest. NHL insider Frank Seravalli said Tocchet is likely to get huge contract offers. These deals could last five years and pay over $6 million per year.

Tocchet stepped down as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks last month. His NHL coaching record stands at 286 wins, 265 losses and 87 overtime losses. Teams believe he can help turn things around, whether it’s a rebuild or a quick push to win.

“I think that Rick Tocchet has the coaching world eating out of the palm of his hand,” Seravalli said on Friday (via Daily Faceoff). “And I think that he will have multiple mega offers that are game changers for the coaching pay scale, that I think some teams will sit and wait until they get an answer from Tocchet. ...

“He’s interviewed and been offered (the job) in Seattle. I think he’s interviewed with the Flyers, if you even need one. The Pittsburgh Penguins are interested. I think the Boston Bruins are interested."

Seravalli believes Tocchet’s next contract could change how much NHL coaches get paid. The top coaching salary is $6.5 million per year, which Mike Sullivan earns with the Rangers.

“I'm going to project that Rick Tocchet is on at least a five-year deal, and north of $6 million per year,” Seravalli said.

Boston Bruins are strongly interested in hiring Rick Tocchet

The Boston Bruins missed the playoffs and want a fresh start. Jim Montgomery was fired during the season, and Joe Sacco stepped in as interim coach. Sacco finished with a 25–30–7 record.

At the team's end-of-season press conference last month, Bruins GM Don Sweeney said:

“We’ve already started that process. Communication with players nowadays is paramount. Structure, detail and being organized are paramount.” (17:31)

Reporter Jimmy Murphy said Tocchet is Boston’s top choice. The Bruins are trying to schedule an interview with him. If they get one, they will likely make an offer. Tocchet may also be open to the job.

Seattle has already interviewed him and offered him the job. Philadelphia might not need a formal interview since Rick Tocchet knows the team well. Pittsburgh is also in the mix. Tocchet worked there before as an assistant coach.

