NHL Rumors: Insider provides major boost to Canucks' Phil Kessel pursuit

The Vancouver Canucks veteran winger Phil Kessel appears set to make an NHL return with the team ahead of the impending trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston has reported that Kessel is on track to sign with the Canucks before the Friday 3 p.m. ET deadline. However, the urgency lies in the fact that Kessel must be included in the Canucks' reserve list by the deadline to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Johnston emphasized the time sensitivity of the situation in a social media post, tweeting:

"Not trade related, but it sounds like things remain on track for Phil Kessel to sign with the #canucks before tomorrow's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. He needs to be on their reserve list by that time in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup playoffs."

The clock is ticking for the Canucks, and the outcome of Kessel's potential return to the NHL hangs in the balance.

The 36-year-old winger, known for his durability and consistent performance, holds the title of the NHL's all-time Ironman. For Kessel to don the Canucks jersey in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, an agreement must be reached before the Friday trade deadline.

Recent developments, though, suggest that the Canucks' enthusiasm for signing Kessel may have waned in the last week. Earlier in February, the team had announced Kessel's arrival in Vancouver and his plans to train with the AHL affiliate Abbotsford Canucks.

Phil Kessel shares a notable history with both Canucks coach Rick Tocchet and president, Jim Rutherford, who was formerly the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tocchet and Kessel achieved success together, with back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017, during their time with the Penguins.

Phil Kessel's third Stanley Cup win with Knights

In Aug. 2022, Phil Kessel signed a $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights and wore the No. 8 due to his usual No. 81 being taken. Later, on Oct. 24, 2022, he tied Keith Yandle's Iron Man streak with his 989th consecutive NHL game.

Kessel reached the milestone of 400th goal with the team against the San Jose Sharks. On Nov. 17, 2022, Kessel set a record with 1,000 consecutive games played.

He was excluded from Game 5 of the 2023 playoffs due to perceived decline. However, his presence was equally impactful, culminating in his third Stanley Cup victory as Vegas beat the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.