NHL Rumors: Insider quotes Anthony Stolarz's next contract figure, sparks uncertainty over future with Maple Leafs 

Anthony Stolarz gave the Toronto Maple Leafs consistent goaltending last season. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million and made good use of his chance. Stolarz finished with a 21-8-3 record and a 2.14 goals-against average, ranking third in the league. He also led all goaltenders with a .926 save percentage and recorded four shutouts.

Stolarz started every playoff game for Toronto and helped the team get past Ottawa before losing to Florida. He has past experience of winning a Stanley Cup as a backup with the Panthers in 2024.

With his contract ending in 2026, the Leafs are already looking ahead, and NHL insider Chris Johnston spoke about the situation on Monday. He mentioned that Toronto has been working on it for some time as it sees value in keeping Stolarz longer.

“I mean, it makes sense to try to see if there's something both sides can agree to at this point in time,” Johnston said (1:16), via "First Up."

He also highlighted that the 2026 free agent class for goalies does not look strong, so securing a reliable option now would be huge. However, he noted the risk of committing to a goalie who has dealt with injuries and moved between teams in the past.

“I suppose that there'll be a little risk in that contract if it gets done on both ends of the equation," Johnston said. "I think that the money has to make some sense from the Leafs side of things, of course. For Stolarz, he would be balancing, what happens if I have a great year this year? It could be a UFA.”

When asked about numbers, Johnston believes a three or four-year deal makes sense, but money could be an issue.

"I think your term is bang on," Johnson said. "I don't know if the money gets there honestly."

He compared the situation to Joseph Woll’s contract, which is $3.7 million per year.

“I think it would be a little bit above that, but I don’t know if it gets up into the fives to make it happen,” Johnston said.

Anthony Stolarz talks fair pay, future contract with Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz shared his priorities for his next contract.

“Just getting paid fairly," Stolarz said on Saturday, via "Leafs Morning Take.' "Something that helps the team, but at the same time shows that they believe in me.”

He added that he will leave the negotiations to his agent and Leafs general manager Brad Treliving to remain focused on playing well.

Discussions are ongoing, but the final outcome is uncertain. Stolarz and the Maple Leafs are weighing term and salary, leaving his future in Toronto still undecided.

