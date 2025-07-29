NHL Rumors: Insider quotes Connor McDavid's next contract figure, suggests much shorter deal with Oilers

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:30 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid might sign a short contract extension with Edmonton Oilers (Source: Imagn)

Connor McDavid might not sign an eight-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid’s current contract ends after the 2025–26 season. He will become a free agent if he does not re-sign before July 2026.

On a segment of B/R Open Ice on Tuesday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said McDavid could sign a shorter deal, possibly four years, with an annual salary of $16 to $17.5 million.

"If I were looking at the Connor McDavid situation," Seravalli said. "My guess is that it's not going to be an eight-year deal, that it'll be less than that, probably four and somewhere between 16 and 17 and a half million dollars in AAV. Those are just ballparks"
The NHL salary cap is $95.5 million this season. It could rise to $113.5 million by 2027–28. That may give McDavid more options with shorter contracts.

However, these numbers are not confirmed, but they reflect current expectations. Seravalli said McDavid has control over his future if the team does not perform well.

"Not really even confident saying completely that it's going to be a four-year deal," Seravalli said. "(But) If you're Connor McDavid, the last thing you want to do is go through this again (losing in finals).
"He has so much leverage and control that if he decides after four years or three years that the Edmonton Oilers aren't getting it done. ... Well, the best player in the world just raises his hand and says, I want out, ... (Oilers) have no choice but to make it happen."
Meanwhile, the Oilers captain is in no rush to talk about a new deal. He said he needs time to think about it, talking to his agent and family.

"I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "And make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that."
Connor McDavid has lost two straight Stanley Cup finals

The Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers again, and this time they lost in Game 6. Previously, in the 2024 playoffs, the Oilers gave a much stronger fight, in which they pushed it to Game 7 and lost 2-1. McDavid has given his best individually.

This season, Connor McDavid scored 100 points in 67 games. If we look at his playoff numbers, he had 33 points in 22 playoff games. Now, another Stanley Cup finals loss is disappointing to the League's best player. He has pushed his level best over the last two years.

