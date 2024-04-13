NHL Rumors: Insider reports Coyotes players, staff could visit Salt Lake next week amid relocation talks

Once again, the NHL rumor mill buzzes with speculation about the potential relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City. According to a report by NHL insider David Pagnotta, players and staff of the Coyotes have been informed of the possible move, with plans for a visit to Salt Lake City.

"Unconfirmed at this point but there is word circling that the Coyotes players/staff could visit SLC as early as Monday (and if that doesn’t work out, possibly Thursday). There’s also chatter of a possible press conference in Utah next week about all this. Zero to 100 real quick," Pagnotta shared on X

The decision to potentially relocate comes amid ongoing efforts by Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, to bring an NHL team to Salt Lake City.

With recent solicitations for team name ideas and discussions about a possible relocation to Arizona, Smith's interest in acquiring a hockey team has been apparent. The league itself has been working on different drafts of the 2024–25 schedule, indicating preparations for a potential move.

Founded in 1979 as the Winnipeg Jets, the franchise relocated to Arizona in 1996 with new ownership. Since then, the Yotes have had a number of financial issues and have had several owners come and go.

Despite efforts to secure a new arena in Phoenix, including a failed referendum in Tempe, the Yotes find themselves on the brink of relocation once again.

Salt Lake City emerges as a potential destination, offering a new opportunity for the franchise to establish roots in a vibrant and supportive hockey community.

The possible relocation to Salt Lake City also signals the NHL's continued expansion and investment in Western U.S. markets. With the success of recent expansion teams like the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, there is optimism about the potential for growth and success in Salt Lake City.

As the Yotes players and staff prepare for a potential visit to Utah next week, the hockey world waits anxiously for official confirmation of the relocation plans.

Arizona Coyotes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

The Arizona Coyotes triumphed over the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Matias Maccelli's decisive goal in overtime secured the victory, with Josh Doan and Logan Cooley also contributing goals.

“I think we played rock solid, they had a push and I think we held on, our goalie made some good saves,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "I think we battled. The guys are unbelievable because they kept their focus."

"There was a moment at the end of the second period where you think that was a bit of shinny hockey, but other than that, we played rock solid in terms of structure and focus. I’m really impressed by the boys,” Tourigny added.

On the Oilers' side, Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored, but they fell short in overtime. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves for Edmonton, who were without star player Connor McDavid due to injury.

The game marked the Arizona Coyotes' fourth win in five games. The Yotes will play Calgary next to conclude a five-game road trip.